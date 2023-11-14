See the Best Costumes at DJ Blake Ward's Wes Anderson Party

Last Friday, Dallas' quirkiest Wes Fandersons took to DJ Blake Ward's dance floor at his Troop 55 Khaki Scouts Reunion party. The cinephiles gathered for an evening at The Stoneleigh P, a favorite hang of Wes Anderson and the Wilson brothers during the filming of Bottle Rocket
.
This year's TikTok trend of producing videos inspired by Wes Anderson's aesthetic
has not made us tire of the filmmaker's colorful whimsy, and that's a good thing for Ward, whose perennial Wes Anderson-themed costume party is becoming a Dallas nightlife tradition.
While Anderson and his collaborators didn’t make an appearance, many costumed guests came close enough to the real thing. We picked our favorite Anderson-esque outfits to help inspire your weekend watchlist.
click to enlarge
Asteroid City is one Wes Anderson movie that inspired several costumes at Blake Ward's Stonleigh P party.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
If you haven't figured out Wes Anderson's style by now, are you even online?
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
You're telling us none of these guys is Bill Murray?
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
A good way to stay COVID safe, for sure.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Fantastic Mrs. Foxy Lady.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Guests at the Stoneleigh P celebrated Wes Anderson's aesthetic.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
This costume honors a former gifted child but also a Dallas treasure, Luke Wilson.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
The costume on the rights also works as Mel C, if you have a '90s party to get to.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Our Moonrise Kingdom for this costume.
Samantha Thornfelt