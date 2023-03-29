The Best and Worst of Musicians Trying To Be Movie Stars

It’s not unusual for the film and music industries to be closely linked, as many of the most popular film songs of all time can be attributed to iconic artists. Paul McCartney’s spirited rendition of “Live and Let Die” is well-known as a standalone hit of its own, even if younger folks aren't aware that it debuted in a critically acclaimed James Bond film of the same name. Actors like Will Smith and Mandy Moore are so well known for their roles on television and in film that some of their fans forget they started off in the music industry; that’s not even counting the performative quality that goes into some artists’ music videos.
Just this past week, Billie Eilish made headlines for previews of her "chilling"
performance in the upcoming Amazon series Swarm
.
However, for as many successes as there are in entertainment, a cameo doesn’t count as “real acting.” We’re sure Elton John had a fun few days appearing as himself in Kingsman: The Golden Circle
, but that doesn’t mean anyone's handing him a Screen Actors Guild card. We’re also not just looking at musicians who are essentially playing a version of themselves; as much as Eminem insisted that 8 Mile
was a fictional story, it was more than obvious that the film was semi-autobiographical.
We looked at the best and worst musicians who flexed their acting chops for legitimate roles.
Best: Lady Gaga
Perhaps Lady Gaga’s performance in A Star Is Born
was an extension of her real personality, but it was unquestionably an effective showcase for her talents, which had her keeping up with an acclaimed actor such as Bradley Cooper. Their onscreen chemistry was certainly enough to spur tabloids into sparking rumors of an affair. Gaga has proven that she can take acting roles in non-music-centric films; she’s phenomenal in the epic biopic House of Gucci
, and there’s a lot of buzz around her upcoming performance as Harley Quinn in the sequel to Joker
.
Worst: Ed Sheeran
Some Game of Thrones
fans may have thought that the show was beyond criticism before the massively disappointing final season, but they may have forgotten the egregious role of Ed Sheeran in Season 7. Why is Sheeran playing a Lannister soldier? Why is he so bad? Sheeran’s short-lived Westeros character quickly shot down his attempts to get into acting, as all of his subsequent roles have been cameos as himself, such as in the what-if-the-Beatles-never-existed fantasy Yesterday
.
Best: Ice Cube
His political viewpoints may be contentious now, but let’s not forget that Ice Cube made his cinematic debut in John Singleton's unforgettable 1991 drama Boyz n the Hood
. The film’s unflinching depiction of violence in urban communities sent shockwaves through the film industry, and Ice Cube’s heartbreaking performance as Doughboy was a big reason why. He’s subsequently delivered outstanding comedic work in Friday
, 21 Jump Street
and Three Kings,
among others.
Worst: Rihanna
Yes, Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was incredible. Yes, her new single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
is moving and inspirational. Yes, she’s clearly one of the most talented artists of her generation. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to forgive her performance in the box office disaster Battleship
. Whoever thought it was a good idea to make a movie based on a board game, turn it into an alien invasion story and cast Rihanna as a veteran armed forces officer needs some professional guidance.
Best: Mark Wahlberg
“Marky Mark” isn’t just a successful case of shifting industries, because Wahlberg is one of the last huge movie stars who can draw an audience purely based on his association with a project. Wahlberg’s accolades as an actor are seemingly endless, and he even received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role in the Best Picture winning classic The Departed
. Between character dramas (Boogie Nights
, Three Kings
, The Gambler
), zany comedies (The Other Guys
, I Heart Huckabees
, Pain & Gain
), prestige projects (All The Money in the World
, The Fighter
) and a trio of films based on real heroes (Lone Survivor
, Deepwater Horizon
, Patriot’s Day
), Wahlberg’s acting career has eclipsed his status as a musician — not to mention as a model.
Worst: Kelly Clarkson
Did you know Kelly Clarkson tried to act at one point? Anyone who saw From Justin To Kelly
is certainly not about to forget it. The 2003 romantic comedy that she co-starred in with Justin Guarini has been listed as one of the worst movies ever made by Total Film and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics among others. At least she said she was contractually obligated to make the movie thanks to a deal from American Idol
, and she'll be sticking to her talk show hosting.
Best: Alana Haim
The young star who won a Grammy alongside her sisters Este and Danielle for their band “Haim” also made her cinematic debut in 2021 with Licorice Pizza
. Her extraordinary performance earned her multiple accolades throughout the award season run, and we expect that Licorice Pizza
will become a classic in the subsequent decades based on the excellence of Haim’s work.
Cool As Ice
Worst: Vanilla Ice
, starring Vanilla Ice, isn’t one of the “so bad it’s good” movies. It is simply unwatchable. It says a lot about your résumé as an actor when the most acclaimed title for which you are credited is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
.
Best: Cher
She’s one of the major stars in music history, but Cher is also an Academy Award winner thanks to her hilarious role in the classic screwball comedy Moonstruck
, in which she starred alongside Nicolas Cage. She’s so endearing in Moonstruck
that we’ll forgive the fact that she appeared as Meryl Streep’s mother in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
, even though there’s only a three-year age difference between the two.
Worst: Gene Simmons
You have plenty of reasons to detest Gene Simmons already, considering he mocked Prince’s death
and has a history of homophobic comments
. His god-awful acting turns in Runaway
, Phantom of the Park
and Never Too Young To Die
are just three more marks against him.
Best: David Bowie
Between his delightful role in Labyrinth
, his sensitive alien role in The Man Who Fell to Earth
and his baffling turn as Phillip Jeffries in the Twin Peaks
canon, Bowie’s acting career is just as strange, confusing and charming as he was.
The Dukes of Hazzard
Worst: Jessica Simpson
remake has been purged from our memories. We’re going to try and do the same with Simpson’s performance in it.