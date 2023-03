The Best and Worst of Musicians Trying To Be Movie Stars

Best: Lady Gaga



Worst: Ed Sheeran

Best: Ice Cube



Worst: Rihanna

Best: Mark Wahlberg



Worst: Kelly Clarkson



Best: Alana Haim



Worst: Vanilla Ice



Best: Cher



Worst: Gene Simmons



Best: David Bowie



Worst: Jessica Simpson

It’s not unusual for the film and music industries to be closely linked, as many of the most popular film songs of all time can be attributed to iconic artists. Paul McCartney’s spirited rendition of “Live and Let Die” is well-known as a standalone hit of its own, even if younger folks aren't aware that it debuted in a critically acclaimed James Bond film of the same name. Actors like Will Smith and Mandy Moore are so well known for their roles on television and in film that some of their fans forget they started off in the music industry; that’s not even counting the performative quality that goes into some artists’ music videos.Just this past week, Billie Eilish made headlines for previews of her "chilling" performance in the upcoming Amazon seriesHowever, for as many successes as there are in entertainment, a cameo doesn’t count as “real acting.” We’re sure Elton John had a fun few days appearing as himself in, but that doesn’t mean anyone's handing him a Screen Actors Guild card. We’re also not just looking at musicians who are essentially playing a version of themselves; as much as Eminem insisted thatwas a fictional story, it was more than obvious that the film was semi-autobiographical.We looked at the best and worst musicians who flexed their acting chops for legitimate roles.Perhaps Lady Gaga’s performance inwas an extension of her real personality, but it was unquestionably an effective showcase for her talents, which had her keeping up with an acclaimed actor such as Bradley Cooper. Their onscreen chemistry was certainly enough to spur tabloids into sparking rumors of an affair. Gaga has proven that she can take acting roles in non-music-centric films; she’s phenomenal in the epic biopic, and there’s a lot of buzz around her upcoming performance as Harley Quinn in the sequel toSomefans may have thought that the show was beyond criticism before the massively disappointing final season, but they may have forgotten the egregious role of Ed Sheeran in Season 7. Why is Sheeran playing a Lannister soldier? Why is he so bad? Sheeran’s short-lived Westeros character quickly shot down his attempts to get into acting, as all of his subsequent roles have been cameos as himself, such as in the what-if-the-Beatles-never-existed fantasyHis political viewpoints may be contentious now, but let’s not forget that Ice Cube made his cinematic debut in John Singleton's unforgettable 1991 drama. The film’s unflinching depiction of violence in urban communities sent shockwaves through the film industry, and Ice Cube’s heartbreaking performance as Doughboy was a big reason why. He’s subsequently delivered outstanding comedic work inandamong others.Yes, Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was incredible. Yes, her new single foris moving and inspirational. Yes, she’s clearly one of the most talented artists of her generation. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to forgive her performance in the box office disaster. Whoever thought it was a good idea to make a movie based on a board game, turn it into an alien invasion story and cast Rihanna as a veteran armed forces officer needs some professional guidance.“Marky Mark” isn’t just a successful case of shifting industries, because Wahlberg is one of the last huge movie stars who can draw an audience purely based on his association with a project. Wahlberg’s accolades as an actor are seemingly endless, and he even received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role in the Best Picture winning classic. Between character dramas (), zany comedies (), prestige projects () and a trio of films based on real heroes (), Wahlberg’s acting career has eclipsed his status as a musician — not to mention as a model.Did you know Kelly Clarkson tried to act at one point? Anyone who sawis certainly not about to forget it. The 2003 romantic comedy that she co-starred in with Justin Guarini has been listed as one of the worst movies ever made by Total Film and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics among others. At least she said she was contractually obligated to make the movie thanks to a deal from, and she'll be sticking to her talk show hosting.The young star who won a Grammy alongside her sisters Este and Danielle for their band “Haim” also made her cinematic debut in 2021 with. Her extraordinary performance earned her multiple accolades throughout the award season run, and we expect thatwill become a classic in the subsequent decades based on the excellence of Haim’s work., starring Vanilla Ice, isn’t one of the “so bad it’s good” movies. It is simply unwatchable. It says a lot about your résumé as an actor when the most acclaimed title for which you are credited isShe’s one of the major stars in music history, but Cher is also an Academy Award winner thanks to her hilarious role in the classic screwball comedy, in which she starred alongside Nicolas Cage. She’s so endearing inthat we’ll forgive the fact that she appeared as Meryl Streep’s mother in, even though there’s only a three-year age difference between the two.You have plenty of reasons to detest Gene Simmons already, considering he mocked Prince’s death and has a history of homophobic comments . His god-awful acting turns inandare just three more marks against him.Between his delightful role in, his sensitive alien role inand his baffling turn as Phillip Jeffries in thecanon, Bowie’s acting career is just as strange, confusing and charming as he was.remake has been purged from our memories. We’re going to try and do the same with Simpson’s performance in it.