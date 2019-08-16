 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Get your tickets A$AP.EXPAND
Get your tickets A$AP.
Jerritt Clark/Getty

Music News: J Balvin and A$AP Ferg Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

Jeff Strowe | August 16, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Things are a little slower this week in terms of concert announcements. But dig a little deeper and you'll find that what's on the docket are some nice, unique additions to the Dallas live music palette. Read ahead for the details.

  • J Balvin, the beloved Colombian reggaeton singer, is coming back to our area for an appearance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 4. His Arcoiris Tour has been traveling the globe making his legions of fans happy for several months. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.

  • "When I'm Down" was a huge viral hit in 2017. Since then, the song's author, former child musical prodigy Oliver Tree, has been busy making songs, directing goofy videos and yukking it up online for audiences of millions. He'll be out on the road with his Goodbye Farewell Tour, which brings him to Canton Hall on Oct. 5. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.

  • Marc Almond of Soft Cell will be swinging by the Granada Theater for a "Best Of" show on Oct. 25. With special guests promised, the singer will be entertaining the crowd with his expert mastery of new wave and synth-pop blends. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.

  • Another social media star, the twee-inflected pop songstress, Poppy, is coming to town. She will bring her loyally loud fans to the dark confines of Trees for a performance on Nov. 2. Get in the online scrum early for this one when tickets go on sale Aug. 16.

  • Canadian indie-rockers Timber Timbre don't make it down this way too often. The masters of slinky, psychedelic folk will be coming to Club Dada for a performance on Oct. 29, thus making that date a great time to reengage with the band or catch them for the first time. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.

  • Rapper A$AP Ferg is heading out on the road for a big time 33-date trek across North America. The tour, in support of his recently released Floor Seats EP, will swing by our neck of the woods for a Dec. 5 date at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.

  • One of Texas' biggest Americana acts, the venerable Ray Wylie Hubbard, is making another of his frequent appearances in the Dallas area. He'll be at one of his favorite haunts, The Granada Theater, on Nov. 1. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >