4
New Pornographers will be playing in Dallas in February.
New porn alert! The New Pornographers will be playing in Dallas in February.
Jenny Jimenez

Music News: DaBaby, New Pornographers and North Mississippi Allstars Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Jeff Strowe | October 4, 2019 | 4:00am
As the calendar has technically flipped to fall, and the State Fair and college football season roar on, your concert calendar is flipping ahead to 2020. Read on for details about shows coming our way. It's a list that features indie rockers, emerging rappers, R&B crooners and punk rioters.

  • Power pop supergroup New Pornographers are heading out on a tour behind the upcoming release of their latest album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights. The A.C. Newman-fronted ensemble bring a seasoned sensibility and a deft amount of showmanship to their shows while also often accompanied on tour by Neko Case and Dan Bejar. Tickets for the Feb. 8 show at Canton Hall are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Rising R&B artist Xavier Omar is hitting the road behind the release of some recent singles, including the popular tune "Thief," recorded in collaboration with Sango. Locally, he'll perform at Canton Hall on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, with Baby Rose also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Toronto-based punk-rockers PUP are touring to support their lively new album Morbid Stuff. The band, whose name is an acronym for "pathetic use of potential" — an unfortunate phrase directed by a family member toward frontman Stefan Babcock's career choices — will take the stage at Canton Hall on Leap Day, Feb. 29. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Megan Thee Stallion will perform Dec. 13, at The Bomb Factory. She's the headliner on a power-packed bill that also includes Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Boosie Badazz. It's an affair called the My Mixtapez Most Wanted Fest, and tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Texas singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is heading back to Dallas for a performance on Nov. 22, at The Granada Theater. The prolific road warrior is always a popular draw around these parts and brings a storytelling aspect to pepper each show he plays. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Blues-rock outfit North Mississippi Allstars are bringing their Up and Rolling Tour to the Granada Theater for a performance on Feb. 9. Their latest album is a star-studded affair, as the Dickinson brothers lined up guests including Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell, Cedric Burnside, Duane Betts and Sharde Thomas. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • North Carolina rapper Da Baby is a hard-working and prolific man. He's released a half-dozen mixtapes in the last two years, put out two full-length releases and collaborated with Lil Nas X. He'll appear locally at South Side Ballroom on Dec. 21. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Amber Liu is out touring the globe on her own as a multifaceted musical force. The former member of the South Korean girl group f(x) has been part of the international touring circuit for well over a decade and brings a variety of genre-bending musical exercises to her performances. She'll appear at South Side Ballroom on Feb. 16. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.

  • Gothic-tinged indie rockers Murder By Death will be out on the road next year celebrating 20 years of making music together. With a legion of loyal fans who are often eager to bring newly hopeful converts along for the ride, the crowd at Deep Ellum Art Co. should be a large and enthusiastic one when the band takes the stage on Feb. 7. Tickets are on sale Oct. 4.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

