Music News: Hanson, T-Pain and YOLA Headline The Week’s Concert Announcements

The time to plan ahead into 2020 is officially upon us when it comes to concert season. Venue calendars continue to fill up several months before the calendar officially flips. This week, we've got announcements from Grammy winners, local and revered songsmiths, and sharp up-and-comers on the docket. Read ahead for the details.
- Hanson is heading back to our area on Dec. 9 for a performance of their Wintry Mix Live tour at House of Blues. The fair-haired brothers have taken to novelty and anniversary tours over the last several years. They've kept the '90s spirit alive though, and never fail to pack in the die-hard fans willing to shriek it up like old times. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- The incomparable Raphael Saadiq will be performing at House of Blues on Jan. 27. The indie R&B singer has added another gem to his discography with the recent release of Jimmy Lee, a deeply personal and heartfelt autobiographical album that serves as a bit of a moodier departure from his previous releases. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain is rolling into town on Nov. 14 for a performance at South Side Ballroom. The wordsmith and collaborator with Kanye West and Flo Rida is out touring behind the recently released 1UP album, which features boatloads of featured performers. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- Also performing at South Side Ballroom will be Rodrigo y Gabriela. The award-winning Mexican acoustic duo plays fast and frenzied, and has performed at the likes of the White House, internationally televised shows, and for bona fide film producers and directors. Tickets for the Nov. 16 show are on sale Sept. 20.
- Sinead Harnett will perform at The Granada Theater on Nov. 7. The English singer-songwriter brings a soulful, R&B sound to her tunes and has drawn comparisons to Erykah Badu, The Fugees and Amy Winehouse. Her recent singles "Pulling Away" and "By Myself" have gotten lots of airplay. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- On Jan. 28, The Granada Theater will host a power-packed evening of music from American Authors and Magic Giant. Dubbed the Magic Brothers Road Show, the two bands are hitting the road for an extensive co-headlining tour that will likely find them drawing from songbooks old and new. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- Americana stalwarts Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will bring their 20th annual Holiday Shindig to The Kessler Theater for a Dec. 13 performance. A long-standing local holiday tradition, this night of song swapping will feature Yuletide greetings, singalong favorites and some gems from their esteemed collection of songs. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- Eclectic singer-songwriter YOLA, who will perform at The Kessler Theater on Feb. 9, has recently released her debut album Walk Through Fire to great critical acclaim. Produced by Dan Auerbach, her songs touch on elements of soul, country, rock and gospel, all belted out with soulful aplomb. She shared stages this summer with The Highwomen, Dolly Parton and Mavis Staples at the Newport Folk Festival. Tickets for Dallas stop are on sale Sept. 20.
- Local band Henry The Archer is headlining a banner night of music that also features Joel Wells Jr., The Revelers Hall Band and Margaret Chavez. It should be a fun and soulful night of tunes as these spirited artists take over The Kessler Theater stage on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
- Emo favorites Dashboard Confessional are embarking on an early 2020 tour that will find them touring North America in support of their forthcoming greatest hits album. Locally, longtime fanatics will be lining up early outside House of Blues for their Feb. 4 show. Tickets are on sale Sept. 20.
