Music News: Hanson, T-Pain and YOLA Headline The Week’s Concert Announcements

The time to plan ahead into 2020 is officially upon us when it comes to concert season. Venue calendars continue to fill up several months before the calendar officially flips. This week, we've got announcements from Grammy winners, local and revered songsmiths, and sharp up-and-comers on the docket. Read ahead for the details.

