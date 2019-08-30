 


Boom! Explosions in the Sky is returning to Dallas in October.
Boom! Explosions in the Sky is returning to Dallas in October.
Melissa Hennings

Music News: The 1975, Explosions in the Sky and BROCKHAMPTON Headline This Week’s Concert Dates

Jeff Strowe | August 30, 2019 | 4:00am
A couple of local radio stations are throwing parties in this week's edition of concert announcements. Elsewhere, there's an online sensation, a couple of Texas-based songwriters joining forces and an anniversary show in the works. Read on for the new details.

  • ALT 103.7 FM is sponsoring a performance from The 1975 on Nov. 27, at The Theatre at Grand Prairie. The evening will be a lengthy one as it also includes performances from ALTERIUM, Catfish and the Bottlemen and SWMRS. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • Legendary singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is heading our way for a performance on Dec. 29, at the Global Event Center at WinStar. Famous for a bevy of hits, including "Doctor, My Eyes," "Somebody's Baby" and "Running on Empty," Browne continues to tour and release new music regularly. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • KXT 91.7 FM consistently plays solid music of both local and national varieties. On Nov. 9, the station will celebrate their 10th birthday with a blowout bash at The Rustic. Headlining the festivities is Vermont-based roots rocker and festival favorite Grace Potter. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • Singer-songwriter Bruce Robison hosts a regular project called The Next Waltz at his Lockhart, Texas, studio. In his words, it is a "place for like-minded musicians to gather in celebration of this incredible culture of music we have here in Texas." This fall, he's taking this project on the road to four Texas cities for The Next Waltz — Live Tour. Locally, the event comes to The Granada Theater on Oct. 4, for a show with Robison, Willis Alan Ramsey, John Fullbright and Carrie Rodriguez. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • Americana singer-songwriter Allison Moorer has a new album out in October called Blood. A couple of days later, she will also release Blood: The Memoir, a promised deep dive into a tumultuous childhood and eventful musical career. She'll play Sons of Hermann Hall on Nov. 23. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • Austin experimental guitar band Explosions in the Sky have been around for over 20 years but likely still may be best remembered as the authors of the Friday Night Lights theme song. They'll be in town this fall though for an anniversary show at Longhorn Ballroom on Oct. 26, to celebrate their two decades together. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • On the road in support of their hit album Ginger, the internet "boy band" BROCKHAMPTON will make their way to town. They'll bring their innovative and catchy hip-hop tunes to The Bomb Factory on Nov. 14. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.

  • Old 97's singer Rhett Miller is, of course, a hometown boy made good. He visits and performs around these parts regularly, but not so regularly does he visit Denton. He'll rectify that by performing a solo show, his only area appearance for the remainder of 2019, at Dan's Silverleaf on Sept. 20. Tickets are on sale Aug. 30.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

