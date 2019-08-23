Music News: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Marilyn Manson Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

There's plenty to dig into this week as the latest round of concert dates are announced. We've got an outlaw queen, a rising Americana future legend, and a couple of well-worn rock and metal acts coming around. It's also one week closer to the holiday season, which means it's Trans-Siberian Orchestra time.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.