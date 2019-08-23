Music News: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Marilyn Manson Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

There's plenty to dig into this week as the latest round of concert dates are announced. We've got an outlaw queen, a rising Americana future legend, and a couple of well-worn rock and metal acts coming around. It's also one week closer to the holiday season, which means it's Trans-Siberian Orchestra time.
- Legendary outlaw country singer Tanya Tucker is rolling into town for an Oct. 10 performance at The Granada Theater. Her new album, While I'm Livin', out later this summer, was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- Brandi Carlile herself is still out touring behind her latest album, the critically acclaimed By The Way, I Forgive You. The late fall leg of the tour will bring her to the Global Event Center at WinStar on Nov. 22. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- Post-hardcore rockers La Dispute are also coming to town for a show at The Granada Theater. Out behind their latest album, Panorama, the group will bring along fellow headbangers Touche Amore and Empath along for the show on Dec. 8. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- Marilyn Manson has sneaked in a late-in-the-year date at Dos Equis Pavilion. The Oct. 25 date should attract a lively crowd eager to soak up the pre-Halloween vibes and soak in the eerie vibes of the longtime shock rocker. Fellow '90s rockers Bush are also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- New Jersey punk band Screaming Females are set to release Singles Too, a highly stylized collection of unreleased B-sides. To celebrate, they're hitting the road for a slew of North American tour dates that bring them to Club Dada on Oct. 28. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- Danish hard-rocker King Diamond is hitting the road for an extensive tour that will bring him to The Bomb Factory on Nov. 2. The lead singer of the influential band Mercyful Fate now calls Frisco home, so consider this show a hometown gem. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- The far-out stage antics of A Giant Dog's Sabrina Ellis and veteran vocalist Har Mar Superstar would seem to be a natural match. To prove this point, they've formed Heart Bones, a collaborative duo project that also features a funky six-member backing band. They'll play Three Links on Oct. 30. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- Hometown legends Reverend Horton Heat are coming to House of Blues for a performance on Feb. 21, 2020. Always there for steady area appearances, the band's lively set should serve as warmth and comfort in the midst of the cold, winter dreariness. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
- And, what would the Christmas season be without a visit from Trans-Siberian Orchestra. As usual, the spectacle will be presented at American Airlines Center for a showcase on Dec. 21, just four days prior to the big day. Tickets are on sale Aug. 23.
