Music News: More Eagles, Dwight Yoakam and Biz Markie Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

There are many things that folks in Dallas like. Tacos, brunches, tall highway overpasses and Cowboys football. Add The Eagles (the band, not the Philly football team) to the list. By popular demand, the classic rock group has added another local show to its latest tour itinerary — in addition to the two already scheduled. Read on for those details and many more for this week's edition of concert announcements.

Last week, news broke that The Eagles were coming to American Airlines Center for two shows on Feb. 29 and March 1. Welp, they're coming again. They've extended their "Hotel California" trek to include another dip at the AAC on March 17. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

