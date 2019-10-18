 


4
Hip-hop legend DJ Biz Markie will be spinning tunes in Dallas in November.EXPAND
Hip-hop legend DJ Biz Markie will be spinning tunes in Dallas in November.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Music News: More Eagles, Dwight Yoakam and Biz Markie Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Jeff Strowe | October 18, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

There are many things that folks in Dallas like. Tacos, brunches, tall highway overpasses and Cowboys football. Add The Eagles (the band, not the Philly football team) to the list. By popular demand, the classic rock group has added another local show to its latest tour itinerary — in addition to the two already scheduled. Read on for those details and many more for this week's edition of concert announcements.

  • Last week, news broke that The Eagles were coming to American Airlines Center for two shows on Feb. 29 and March 1. Welp, they're coming again. They've extended their "Hotel California" trek to include another dip at the AAC on March 17. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

  • Country hitmaker Dwight Yoakam is back in town on Jan. 24 for a performance at The Bomb Factory. The legendary singer and rock-country trendsetter usually graces our area a couple of times a year, and he's setting the precedent early for 2020. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

  • Echosmith is coming to The Granada Theater for a performance on Feb. 23. These California-raised sibling indie-poppers have been on the scene since 2009, delivering sharply measured, hook-filled ditties. Their latest single, "Lost Generation," explores the pitfalls of our social media addicted landscape. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

  • Armin van Buuren is heading to the South Side Ballroom for a show on Jan. 31. He'll be performing in several major U.S. markets as part of his Balance Tour, an outing promoting his album of the same name. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

  • Another esteemed electronic show, NIGHTMRE: The Portal Tour, is heading to South Side Ballroom for a Feb. 28 show. The DJ, whose real name is Tyler Marenyi, has been a force on the EDM scene for the last several years. Expect a raucous crowd as things get started for this one. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

  • DJ Biz Markie will forever be known for his massive hit and karaoke favorite "Just a Friend." The man has a solid back catalog though and has been a groundbreaking force in furthering the hip-hop genre. These days, he incorporates those past gems into a DJ set, which he'll perform at House of Blues on Nov. 15. Tickets are on sale now.

  • For intense guitar workouts and slyly arranged songwriting, check out the Feb. 27 performance by Dweezil Zappa at House of Blues. His Hot Rats and Other Hot Stuff Winter Tour 2020 promises to be an assortment of psych-inflected hits and a full rendering of his father's landmark album of the same name. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.

  • Americana singer-songwriter Will Hoge is a touring force who has performed plenty in the area. He's also an ace country songwriter, who has penned several top hits on the country charts performed by acts like Eli Young Band. He's on tour behind his latest collection of politically charged songs and will perform at Andy's in Denton on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale now.

  • Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby has been on a roll lately with a string of well-crafted albums. His latest, Oh My God, continues that masterful stretch, and Morby's been on tour for most of the past year to support the effort. He'll play on April 9 at Texas Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

