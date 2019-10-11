Music News: The Eagles, Trey Anastasio Band and William Shatner Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

The Eagles will be riding down on a dark desert highway, cool wind in their hair, to Dallas to play their most famous album in its entirety.

If you're interested in attending the shows featured in this week's announcements, you'd best start saving some money. With a limited tour schedule, in the case of The Eagles, and rare North Texas appearances, in the case of Phish's lead singer, it seems likely that many fans will be sent quickly to the secondary markets for their tickets. Elsewhere, though, there are some solid shows coming up from lesser known names that may prove a bit easier to attend. Read on for the details.