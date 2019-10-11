Music News: The Eagles, Trey Anastasio Band and William Shatner Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

If you're interested in attending the shows featured in this week's announcements, you'd best start saving some money. With a limited tour schedule, in the case of The Eagles, and rare North Texas appearances, in the case of Phish's lead singer, it seems likely that many fans will be sent quickly to the secondary markets for their tickets. Elsewhere, though, there are some solid shows coming up from lesser known names that may prove a bit easier to attend. Read on for the details.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Jason Aldean
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 / 4:30pm @ Globe Life Park 1000 Ballpark Way Arlington TX 760111000 Ballpark Way, Arlington TX 76011
-
Casting Crowns
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Kay Yeager Coliseum 1000 5th St. Wichita Falls TX 763011000 5th St., Wichita Falls TX 76301
-
Robert Earl Keen
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Waco Hippodrome 724 Austin Ave Waco, Tx Waco TX 76701724 Austin Ave Waco, Tx, Waco TX 76701
- The Eagles are heading out on the road to play their seminal album Hotel California in its entirety. The tour is stopping only at six select cities and, likely due to Don Henley's presence, Dallas is on the list. The band, now featuring Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, will perform both Feb. 29 and March 1 at American Airlines Center, where they also will reportedly be joined by a massive orchestra and choir. Tickets are on sale Oct. 18.
- Country music duo Dan + Shay are taking themselves out on the road for a massive North American arena tour. Their hit single "Tequila" won a Grammy this past year for best country duo/group performance. They'll appear at American Airlines Center on March 21. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
- Phish fans rejoice! Trey Anastasio Band is heading our way as part of their North American 2020 Winter Tour. As a pretty infrequent visitor to our area, you can expect this show to be packed to the rafters with hardcore fans. They'll play Jan. 26 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
- Texas country singer Jack Ingram will bring his Acoustic Holiday Tour to The Kessler Theater on Dec. 7. As festive, holiday-themed shows go, this performance will surely rank high on many fans' wish lists. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
- Another holiday show comes to The Kessler Theater on Dec. 21. Carolyn Wonderland, Marcia Ball & Shelley King will bring their "Home For The Holidays" shindig to what promises to be a rapturous audience of fans. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
- Actor, Priceline pitchman and sometime singer William Shatner will appear at Toyota Music Factory on Feb. 15 as part of his Wrath of Khan Tour. Expect an evening of uproarious laughter, bizarre storytelling and awkwardly belted out solid-gold hits. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
- Montreal-based Black Tiger Sex Machine are an electronic-driven band, not a poorly named men's cologne. They're out traveling around North America as part of their Futuristic Thriller Tour and will appear at The Bomb Factory on Feb. 20. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
- Jam-funk band Lettuce will appear at The Granada Theater for a performance on Jan. 25. The group always has a plethora of new music on hand to complement their deep discography. Use this as a chance to connect with them and their legions of fans. Tickets are on sale Oct. 11.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!