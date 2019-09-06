Music News: The Get Up Kids, Cass McCombs and Holiday Shows Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

As soon as Labor Day passes, American tradition dictates that the holiday season must begin. While that may not be officially true, it does appear to have recently become the unspoken norm. As our weekly concert announcements roll in, the festivities of the Christmas season are bright, just as several artists are gearing up for seasonal shows. Read on for those details and for the info on more non-festive offerings.

Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen brings his annual Merry Christmas From The Family tour extravaganza to town again this season. The 2019 version will take place Dec. 27, at House of Blues — so grab your loved ones and get ready to say cheese. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.

Alternative emo band The Get Up Kids were hitmakers on the early 2000s scene. They had a huge following then and chances are high that many of those same fans will be calling the babysitters so that they can spend the night out on Dec. 4 reminiscing at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.

Famed Long Beach punk rockers T.S.O.L. are out on the road this fall playing legendary jams and breaking in some new tunes. They've got three-fifths of the original lineup intact so their New Year's Eve performance at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill should be authentically stellar. Dwarves open. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.

David Ball is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and a founding member of the seminal Americana trio Uncle Walt's Band. He'll be out touring behind a personal collection of tunes paying homage to his past mates. With Warren Hood and Marshall Hood in tow, Ball will play The Kessler Theater on Nov. 14. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.

If video game scores are your thing, then you are probably familiar with the unfortunately spelled Anamanaguchi. The quartet created the music for the video game adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs.The World and then proceeded to tour the globe with their similarly slinky tunes. They'll perform at The Granada Theater on Oct. 30. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.

Jack O'Neill and Cary Pierce formed the acoustic duo Jackopierce while they were theater majors at Southern Methodist University in the late '80s. Since then, they've kept Dallas a regular tour stop and have been making a point to stop by McFarlin Auditorium for holiday shows. They'll do the same this year as they appear at the campus venue on Dec. 7. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.

Cass McCombs always puts out solid albums. His latest, Tip of the Sphere, raises the bar. With 11 moody, guitar-based narratives centered around hard-luck characters and American malaise, it should make many year-end, best-of lists. McCombs will play Club Dada on Oct. 15. Tickets are on sale Sept. 6.