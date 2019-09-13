Music News: Green Day, Weezer and Danny Brown Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

This week's batch of concert announcements brings a slate of shows scheduled for 2020. It's been a busy 2019, and though there are still a few months to go, many promoters and venues are rapidly filling up their winter and spring calendars. Read on for a bevy of artists coming our way. We've got news on what perhaps might be the first concert at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington.



The Hella Mega Tour, a big ol' blowout featuring Green Day , Fall Out Boy and Weezer , hits the new Rangers indoor-outdoor park on July 31, 2020. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 20.

The remaining members of veteran rock outfit Steely Dan still tour with regularity. During the holiday season, they'll appear locally at The Global Event Center at WinStar for a Dec. 27 performance. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit continue their ceaseless tour across the USA. The Americana favorites are continuously packing large venues throughout the land in support of their latest stellar album, The Nashville Sound. They'll appear at the Global Event Center at WinStar on Jan. 25, 2020. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

'90s-era, borderline jam band Big Head Todd & The Monsters are hitting the road early next year for a lengthy run of North American dates. They'll be bringing their hit single "Bittersweet" and many other classic tunes to House of Blues on Feb. 6, 2020. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Jeezy will be bringing his TM104 Fall 2019 Tour to Dallas for a Nov. 30 performance at The Bomb Factory. The rapper often referred to as "The Snowman" will surely bring a packed night of energy and frenetic beats to the house for this show. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

In just a few short years, Danny Brown has become a man among the scene in the rap and hip-hop world. Collaborations with folks like Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and Charli XCX, appearances with the Juggalos and several albums of his own stellar work have made him an inevitable star. He'll perform at Canton Hall on Oct. 18. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Local Beatles tribute band A Hard Night's Day always tend to draw large and enthusiastic crowds. With an unerring eye for detail and a sharply tuned musical connection to the intricate sounds of the Fab Four, they've proved to be one of the best interpreters around. Catch them on Nov. 30 at The Granada Theater as they pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Drive-By Truckers co-frontman Patterson Hood will head out on a set of solo dates in December. An ace songwriter, storyteller and cultural critic, Hood's solo shows stand alongside those of his full band in sheer intensity and passion. Catch him Dec. 14 at Sons of Hermann Hall. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Soulful singer-songwriter Marc Broussard brings dedicated crowds along on all his North American tours. With a strong Cajun ear and a mighty way with words, his shows dazzle both lyrically and sonically. He'll be in town Feb. 13 and 14, for a two-night stand at The Kessler Theater. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Grammy-winning Nashville-based bluegrass maestros The SteelDrivers will perform at The Kessler Theater on Feb. 27. Often described as "The Rolling Stones fronting a bluegrass band," the band has had Chris Stapleton as lead singer for many years. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

Nada Surf are still out there rocking the indie-rock circuit and jamming venues with a sound that's been constantly evolving and refining itself since the early '90s. Early next year, they'll head back out on the road for a run of North American dates that brings them to The Kessler Theater on Jan. 25. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.

are still out there rocking the indie-rock circuit and jamming venues with a sound that's been constantly evolving and refining itself since the early '90s. Early next year, they'll head back out on the road for a run of North American dates that brings them to The Kessler Theater on Jan. 25. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13. Former Men At Work frontman Colin Hay is a frequent visitor to DFW stages. With witty banter, arcane lyrical insights and a penchant for sporting fedoras, he always puts on an entertaining show. Catch him at The Majestic Theatre for an evening of music on May 10. Tickets are on sale Sept. 13.