Music News: Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Mumford & Sons Heading Our Way

As the calendar works its way through summer, our area concert calendar continues to grow. This week, check out some new listings from some repeated favorites and some catchy up-and-coming chart-toppers.
- As "Truth Hurts" and "Juice" slowly morph into the hits of the year, soulful singer Lizzo continues her ascent up the pop charts and social stratosphere. She's out on a lengthy North American tour in support of her debut album, and she'll bring the attitude and jams to South Side Ballroom for an Oct. 5 date conveniently scheduled between her two appearances at ACL Festival. Tickets are on sale June 28.
- On Nov. 27, Gryffin Presents Gravity II will take place at South Side Ballroom. The melodic dance music producer and instrumentalist, real name Dan Griffith, brings a barrage of sounds and excitement to each of his frenetic tour stops, and this one should prove no different. Tickets are on sale June 28.
- As their music keeps ascending to arena rock heights, it's unsurprising that British band Mumford & Sons have scheduled another round of arena dates in North America. Locally, their crescendos will touch down at American Airlines Center on Oct. 9 with a supporting act to be announced. Tickets are on sale June 28.
- Pop superstar Ariana Grande is returning to American Airlines Center for the second time this year. The Sweetener Tour will route itself back this way to throngs of adoring fans for a Dec. 9 performance that will offer fans either another opportunity to see her, or a mulligan if they missed her recent appearance. Tickets are on sale July 1.
- Chelsea Wolfe is performing a special acoustic show at the Texas Theatre on Nov. 8. With elements of goth-rock, doom metal and gentle folk pickings in her repertoire, she's proved to be one of the most versatile performers making music today. Tickets are on sale now.
- Cold War Kids will headline the annual Rustic Birthday Bash at the Dallas concert hangout/restaurant. The Oct. 9 concert will be a return affair for the indie rock band as they circle the country in support of their upcoming album, New Age Norms. Tickets are on sale June 28.
- Thievery Corporation will perform at House of Blues on Nov. 14. Consisting of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, the American electronic duo has been going at it for well over 20 years with their mix of psych, dub step and acid jazz. Their latest tour should be just as eventful as their past ones have been. Tickets are on sale June 28.
