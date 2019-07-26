Music News: Kacey Musgraves, Alessia Cara and Ghostland Observatory Headline Week’s Announcements

For this week's batch of announcements, our area will receive a return visit from a local Grammy winner along with drop-ins from some punk veterans, soulful female singers and a couple of singer-songwriters. Read on for the details.
- News came in late last week that Texas native and Grammy Award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves is extending her tour. The next leg of her immensely popular Oh What A World Tour is heading back our way for a two-night stand at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 10-11. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Longtime punk rockers Pennywise will be hitting the road later this year for a North American outing in support of their latest album, Never Gonna Die. They'll appear locally at The Granada Theater for what should be an appropriately raucous show on Nov. 19. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Indie-pop singer Alessia Cara is bringing her The Pains of Growing Tour to Dallas for a performance on Nov. 18 at South Side Ballroom. She's recently released a new set of tunes on an EP appropriately titled This Summer. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson is a huge sensation overseas thanks to her star-turning performance at age 10 on Swedish television. Now 21, she's taken that initial stardom and turned things into a nice indie career. She'll be out touring North America later this year and will play House of Blues on Sept. 26. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Mikaela Straus, known by her stage name King Princess, is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer from Brooklyn. Her debut EP Make My Bed has earned her rave reviews and some choice festival appearances. She'll appear at House of Blues on Oct. 5. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Indie-rock outfit DIIV is back after a couple of years away with a new album called Deceiver and a lengthy tour to follow. Among their North American dates is an appearance at Canton Hall on Oct. 16. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Bishop Briggs will be out on the road this year following the release of her latest single, "Champion." A frequent Dallas visitor, the British native will perform at Canton Hall on Oct. 26. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Austin's Ghostland Observatory always show up with outrageously bonkers live shows on their frequent area appearances. They are back with a Halloween-date show set for Oct. 30 at Canton Hall. Expect more shenanigans to happen. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Troubadour Justin Townes Earle is back out on the road following the release of his latest album, The Saint of Lost Causes. The singer-songwriter, known for his sartorial flash, quick wit and sound songwriting, will perform at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill on Oct. 15. Tickets are on sale July 26.
- Garage-rock aficionados Allah-Las have announced the impending arrival of a new album called LAHS. It's supposed to be a more worldly affair that reflects the globetrotting undertaken by the band over the last several years. They'll play Trees on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale July 26.
