Music News: Kacey Musgraves, Alessia Cara and Ghostland Observatory Headline Week’s Announcements

For this week's batch of announcements, our area will receive a return visit from a local Grammy winner along with drop-ins from some punk veterans, soulful female singers and a couple of singer-songwriters. Read on for the details.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.