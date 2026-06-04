The best hip-hop and R&B concerts coming to Dallas-Fort Worth in June

Summer Walker is "Finally Over It" and she's taking it on tour.

Summer is here, and with it come some of the biggest and best shows of the year.

Last month saw an absolutely stacked concert featuring hip-hop legends and up-and-comers from North Texas, organized by Dallas’ own Dorrough. In June, A$AP Rocky is coming through town following his critically acclaimed comeback album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” and El Paso, Texas native Khalid comes up north for the It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour.

So, as the heat turns up, so does the roster of shows you don’t want to miss. But don’t sweat (literally or figuratively), because all but one of these concerts are indoors.

Wale

June 8

South Side Ballroom

Wale’s “Everything is A Lot” is one of the year’s most-talked-about hip-hop albums so far. North Texas frequently embraces his hip-hop- and R&B-infused sound, and from Yella Beezy to Erykah Badu, Wale has collaborated with many Texas artists throughout his 21-year career. Missouri rapper Smino opens the show.

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Keith Sweat, Dru Hill, Joe, Kut Klose & Ginuwine

June 12

Dickies Arena

The R&B Lovers Tour combines five pillars of romance-driven R&B on one stage. Kut Klose adds smooth, all-female-group chemistry in contrast to Dru Hill’s classic boy-band harmonies. Keith Sweat will lead the night with New Jack Swing favorites, while Ginuwine is set to deliver flirty club-era staples, and Joe gives us silky, pristine ballads. Basically, this is going to be a marathon of love songs, memories and timeless sounds.

Don Toliver

June 13

American Airlines Center

Don Toliver returns to the city after two years with his first-ever arena tour coming to Victory Park this summer. His latest album, “Octane,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January, marks the evolution of the Travis Scott protege’s rock-meets-hip-hop infused sound. The tour is fueled by Toliver’s newer hits like “ATM” and “Tiramisu.” Accompanying him is a trio of the hottest underground hip-hop artists in Sahbabii, Chase B and SoFaygo.

Summer Walker

June 17

American Airlines Center

Summer Walker’s Still Finally Over It Tour brings her brand of toxic love storytelling back around the block this summer. Her 2025 album, “Finally Over It,” closes out a trio of sister records and explores her journey to regain her self-confidence after several tumultuous relationships. The double album features hits like “Heart of a Woman,” “Go Girl,” and the title track. Joining Walker on tour are Houston rapper Monaleo and British R&B artist Odeal.

Khalid

June 17

Toyota Music Factory

In support of his fourth album, “After the Sun Goes Down,” the Texan will bring his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour to Irving. The tour is likely to feature a new mix of his more recent pop-infused hits alongside his breakout essentials, offering a full-scale evolution of his artistic journey. Notably, this tour also seems to be the “Young, Dumb & Broke” singer’s most personal show run to date, after coming out as gay in 2024. Pop artist Lauv will serve as the supporting act.

A$AP Rocky

June 18

American Airlines Center

Following his highly anticipated comeback album released earlier this year, A$AP Rocky and his alter egos are taking the Don’t Be Dumb Tour on the road. The eponymous album features artwork from film giant Tim Burton, which elevates the rapper’s sound, fashion and creativity. New tracks like “Punk Rocky,” “Helicopter$,” and “December 31st,” are likely to be stacked next to catalog standouts like “Goldie.” And maybe we’re delusional, but an appearance by Rihanna always feels like a possibility.