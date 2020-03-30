9 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

For DFW musicians, the COVID-19 grind is in full effect. The bars have closed and shows have been canceled, so their revenue has been slashed. But that hasn't stopped them from trying to supply the world with live music. Many acts are turning to livestreamed performances to keep fans happy and try to make ends meet during the pandemic. Here are a few local acts you can watch play, and listen to, from the comfort of your home.

Sophia Annello

This 18-year-old, award-winning singer-songwriter has been making waves since she started on her musical path about five years ago. Annello broke out with her debut EP Runaway in 2018, and the music video for the title track later surpassed 4 million views. Her latest singles, “Torn” and “17,” capture how the artist has grown over the years. You’ll want to keep track of Annello on her rise to greatness. She’ll be hitting the livestream this week, so be sure to tune in to Facebook.com/SophiaAnnelloMusic.

Darren Eubank

Darren Eubank of the local band D and Chi is bringing artists together for a series of livestreamed showcases called Couchbound Sessions. The first one took place this past weekend and featured artists including Andrew Holmes, The Last City and more. All Eubank asks of viewers is to pay a small fee or tip that will be given to the artists. He said it will be like a virtual songwriters' roundtable, where artists will perform their songs and tell stories at Facebook.com/DarrenEubank.

Bayleigh Cheek

Since 2015, local singer-songwriter Bayleigh Cheek has hopped from stage to stage in North Texas with her candy apple-red electric guitar to accompany her haunting vocals. Her latest EP, Immortals, was released March 6. Cheek’s original blues-soul acoustic sound, mixed with the playing of local musicians Conner Farrell, Paul Grass and Jake Stewart behind her, has brought a psych-rock feel to her music. Catch her at Facebook.com/bayleighcheekmusic.

Mitchell Ferguson

The chord-slinging, heavy-hitting singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson has jammed across the country and beyond. Now he's taking his jamming to the World Wide Web. Ferguson hopped on Facebook Live for the first part of the quarantine with singer-songwriter Corina Grove. If you missed it, don't worry, the artist says there is more to come. Keep an eye out for his stream as he performs originals and covers and takes requests from viewers at Facebook.com/listentomitchellferguson.

Trees Marie

Trees Marie fronts the Americana-Southern rock band Trees Marie and The Heavy Hearts. Ever since she was a teenager, Marie has been playing music, recording songs and performing in Deep Ellum. In 2016, Marie formed her band with local musicians Josh Vaughn on guitar, James Jones on drums and Wes Jett on bass. Check Marie out as she steps into the world of virtual performances at Facebook.com/treesmariemusic.

Justin Tipton & The Troublemakers

Justin Tipton, a Dallas-based singer-songwriter, got an early start in music at age 15. After a little while writing songs for his own enjoyment, Tipton was invited out to a local open mic in Dallas. The owner at a North Texas club offered him a couple of gigs, and the rest is pretty much history. He’s come a long way with his band The Troublemakers since then. The group’s latest single “Deep Ellum Blues” was recently aired on 91.7’s The Local Show. You can catch Tipton on the livestream every Friday and leave virtual donations. Twenty percent of all donations will be going to service industry workers, he says. The show will be at Facebook.com/justintiptonmusic.

Remy Reilly

The young star-in-the-making most recently released a music video for her song "Little Things." If you haven't seen Reilly onstage or in her music videos, there's a good chance you've heard her in the car on the radio. One of her latest tracks, "Just Stop," debuted on KXT last week. The artist is already making waves in the local music scene, and the future of her music career is looking even brighter with each release she puts out. Check her out at Facebook.com/remyreillymusic.

Paul Slavens

If you didn’t get to see Paul Slavens take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf as the Spontaneous Song Generator before everything was shut down because of COVID-19, don’t worry. You can still see Slavens do his thing from the comfort of your own home while you're social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Slavens will write and perform songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. The audience will throw song title suggestions to him from behind their screens and he’ll just run with them. You might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else people can think of. Find him on Facebook.com/slavens.

Rhett Miller

Old 97's singer Rhett Miller is bringing live performances to his fans through the website StageIt.com. His first foray into the livestreaming realm was just a couple of weeks ago. The stream is set up for pay-what-you-can donations and a live chat. There are only two rules for people who want to view Miller as he performs from his office in the basement of his New York Hudson Valley home: no stage diving and no flash photography.