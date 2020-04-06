9 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

As you continue to go through your live music withdrawals, you can ease the pain with some of these livestreamed performances this week. Acts like The Molly Ringwalds, Remy Reilly and the Revelers Hall Band have all started performing online regularly. Venues like House of Blues have even hopped on the livestreaming bandwagon with a new online concert series called DFW Couch Sessions. Tune in to these different shows to offer your support of the local scene.

The Molly Ringwalds

There probably are not many things more ’80s than actress Molly Ringwald, so it is naturally the perfect name for a band covering the music of the decade. The New Orleans band covers artists ranging from Guns N' Roses to Queen. The band’s embodiment of the era, and wild onstage personae, have made them the go-to ’80s cover band. Catch them at Facebook.com/TheMollyRingwalds.

Sophia Annello

This 18-year-old, award-winning singer-songwriter has been making waves since she started on her musical path about five years ago. Annello broke out with her debut EP Runaway in 2018, and the music video for the title track later surpassed 4 million views. Her latest singles, “Torn” and “17,” capture how the artist has grown over the years. You’ll want to keep track of Annello on her rise to greatness. She’ll be hitting the livestream this week, so be sure to tune in to Facebook.com/SophiaAnnelloMusic.

Jessica McVey

The smooth-singing local country singer Jessica McVey has been wailing all over North Texas for some time. She broke out with her debut single “John Deere in the Headlights” in 2018, and she hasn’t slowed down since. While everyone is stuck inside, McVey and guitarist Fletcher Moudy will bring the music to the people with Quarantine Sessions every Wednesday. Tune in on McVey’s Facebook page to see them do their thing. Find her at Facebook.com/JessicaMcVeyMusic.

Paul Slavens

If you didn’t get to see Paul Slavens take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf as the Spontaneous Song Generator before everything was shut down because of COVID-19, don’t worry. You can still see Slavens do his thing from the comfort of your own home while you're social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Slavens will write and perform songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. The audience will throw song title suggestions to him from behind their screens and he’ll just run with them. You might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else people can think of. Facebook.com/slavens.

Remy Reilly

The young star-in-the-making most recently released a music video for her song "Little Things." If you haven't seen Reilly onstage or in her music videos, there's a good chance you've heard her in the car on the radio. One of her latest tracks, "Just Stop," debuted on KXT last week. The artist is already making waves in the local music scene, and the future of her music career is looking even brighter with each release she puts out. Check her out at Facebook.com/remyreillymusic.

Cure for Paranoia

The award-winning Deep Ellum hip-hop soul band Cure for Paranoia has helped take the historic neighborhood worldwide. The group, made up of Tomahawk Jones, Jay Analogue, Stanley Francisko and Cameron McCloud, left their hometown seeking shelter from a rumored deadly scourge that would destroy the planet. The end of the world didn’t happen, but the birth of their band did. Since then, the group has taken home several Dallas Observer Music Awards and played at several of Erykah Badu’s Birthday Bashes. The end of the world still hasn’t happened yet, but all of the band’s shows were canceled or postponed. They are now taking to Facebook Live where people can tune in to see them jam in a series called Couchella. Facebook.com/CureForParanoia.

House of Blues’ DFW Couch Sessions

The House of Blues recently partnered with The HiFi Dallas to roll out a new weekly online concert series called DFW Couch Sessions. Every Friday, you can tune in to their Facebook page to catch different artists the venue will be showcasing, including acts like Young Optimist, Brave Little Howl, Big Story and more at Facebook.com/HOBDallas.

Vandoliers

The alt-country, almighty Vandoliers advise that you stay home, wash your hands and listen to their music during these trying times. If you want to see them in action, you can catch them on the livestream. The band’s lead singer, Joshua Fleming, hopped on a few weeks ago for their first pandemic performance at Facebook.com/Vandoliers.

Revelers Hall Band

The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even though everyone is stuck inside, the Revelers Hall Band has kept the show going. Facebook.com/RevelersHall.