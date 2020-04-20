10 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

From Cure for Paranoia to Remy Reilly, you can still see some of your favorite local acts perform live during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are just a handful of the shows you can catch this week. While you're watching, look out for ways to donate to the bands via CashApp, Venmo, PayPal or other means. They need as much support as they can get.

Smoking With Strangers

Members of the synth-wave-pop trio Smoking With Strangers spends a lot of time writing, recording and practicing from their loft in Deep Ellum. This week, however, they'll be hopping online for a livestreamed performance presented by Deep Ellum Art Co. The venue has been putting on these shows throughout the pandemic, so hop over to their page to see who will be performing next. You can follow Smoking With Strangers' Facebook page to catch their show this week.

Cure for Paranoia

The award-winning Deep Ellum hip-hop soul band Cure for Paranoia has helped take the historic neighborhood worldwide. The group, made up of Tomahawk Jones, Jay Analog, Stanley Francisko and Cameron McCloud, left their hometown seeking shelter from a rumored deadly scourge that would destroy the planet. The end of the world didn’t happen, but the birth of their band did. Since then, the group has taken home several Dallas Observer Music Awards and played at several of Erykah Badu’s Birthday Bashes. The end of the world still hasn’t happened yet, but all of the band’s shows were canceled or postponed. They are now taking to Facebook Live where people can tune in to see them jam in a series called Couchella, at Facebook.com/CureForParanoia.

Jade Nickol

Last year, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast with Nickol's first release, “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. If you haven't seen her live yet, swing by her Facebook page for her Late Night Session streams, accompanied by Droo D’Anna, who fronts the Dallas band Droos Peace Crush, on Facebook.com/JadeNickol.

Opening Bell

The folks at Opening Bell Coffee are not letting a pandemic get them down. While you can't go to the venue this Tuesday to hear some primo local talent, you can hop on to the shop's Instagram page for its now-virtual open mic. Owner Pascale Hall, musician and open mic host Steve Jackson, as well as Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel are all putting in the work to maintain the shop's reputation of having the longest-running open mic night in Dallas. Tickets are $5 and every buck helps keep the place from going out of business. Next week's open mic night will feature sets by Bayleigh Cheek, John Pedigo, Phoenix Hart and so many others. The lineups just keep getting better. Find @openingbellcoffee on Instagram to tune in.

Hightower Band

The Fort Worth country-surf-rock group Hightower has made a name for itself performing at venues across North Texas and putting out absolute bangers on albums like their latest, Echo Spring. If you didn't get a chance to catch the band live before the pandemic struck, Hightower has you covered with Hightower Happy Hour. It's a new acoustic concert series the band will be livestreaming every Friday from a scenic view of the North Texas Hillside. Check them out at Facebook.com/hightowerband.

Remy Reilly

The young star-in-the-making most recently released a music video for her song "Little Things." If you haven't seen Reilly onstage or in her music videos, there's a good chance you've heard her in the car on the radio. One of her latest tracks, "Just Stop," debuted on KXT last month. The artist is already making waves in the local music scene, and the future of her music career is looking even brighter with each release she puts out. Check her out at Facebook.com/remyreillymusic.

Revelers Hall Band

The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even though everyone is stuck inside, the Revelers Hall Band has kept the show going. Facebook.com/RevelersHall.

Couchbound Sessions

Darren Eubank of the local band D and Chi is bringing artists together for a series of livestreamed showcases called Couchbound Sessions. The concert series has featured artists including Andrew Holmes, The Last City and more. All Eubank asks of viewers is to pay a small fee or tip that will be given to the artists. He said it will be like a virtual songwriters' roundtable, where artists will perform their songs and tell stories at Facebook.com/DarrenEubank.

Paul Slavens

If you didn’t get to see Paul Slavens take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf as the Spontaneous Song Generator before everything was shut down because of COVID-19, don’t worry. You can still see Slavens do his thing from the comfort of your own home while you're social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Slavens will write and perform songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. The audience will throw song title suggestions to him from behind their screens, and he’ll just run with them. You might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else people can think of. Find him on Facebook.com/slavens.

Vandoliers

The alt-country, almighty Vandoliers advise that you stay home, wash your hands and listen to their music during these trying times. If you want to see them in action, you can catch them on the livestream. The band’s lead singer, Joshua Fleming, hopped on a few weeks ago for their first pandemic performance at Facebook.com/Vandoliers.