Beyoncé Fans Crashed Ticket Sites and Twitter Reacted Accordingly

February 3, 2023 4:00AM

Queen Bee's fans are brutal, but we haven't seen a hive this aggressive since Thomas J was left forever without his glasses.
On Wednesday, Beyoncé dropped a bit of news that almost melted the frozen roads in North Texas. The 41-year-old megastar announced the dates of her highly anticipated Welcome to the Renaissance world tour, which includes a stop on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

The new world tour supports the global icon’s platinum-selling seventh album, Renaissance, released last July. Welcome to the Renaissance marks Beyoncé’s first time performing in Jerry World since the 2018 On The Run II tour, co-headlined by her husband, Jay-Z.

The Dallas stop of the On The Run II tour had support from rapper Yella Beezy as the opening act, performing in front of his sold-out hometown crowd. As a solo appearance, Beyoncé's upcoming show will be her first time back in AT&T Stadium since the sold-out The Formation world tour in 2016.

To cater first to her loyal fandom known as the BeyHive, tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 6, exclusively to members who are officially registered on Live Nation's website.

And with the tour announcement came a lot of PR strategy to avoid a ticketing fiasco — such as happened with the recent Taylor Swift tour. Beyoncé fans were also given a choice to register for tickets by becoming either a Citibank or Verizon customer through those company's websites. Separately, the singer's BeyGood foundation made a commitment to distribute 100 tickets to local community initiatives in each major market of the U.S. portion of the world tour.

Members of the Citi Entertainment Verified Fans program will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday, Feb. 9, using a provided Citi access code provided the night before tickets go on sale. Verizon will provide a similar pre-sale opportunity with its Verizon Up program.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé fans reportedly crashed the Citi Entertainment and Verizon websites upon news of ticket guidelines. They also crashed Beyoncé.com. So far, the only Beyoncé-ticket-holding website that remains uncrashed is Live Nation's.

Renaissance is a genre-bending dance album that free-flowingly blends nostalgic disco with modern New Orleans bounce and innovative house music with gospel. The album's contributors include The Dream, Hit-Boy, Skrillex and Pharrell Williams. The 16 chart-topping songs, including the massive hits “Break My Soul,” “I’m That Girl” and “Cuff It,” have spawned popular dance challenges that amassed millions of views across social media.

The album, along with “Break My Soul,” was certified platinum by the RIAA on Nov. 30. Renaissance is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for the 65th Grammy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5.

On the album’s release day, Dallas music journalist Taylor Crumpton wrote about Renaissance in a must-read Essence article, stating, “Beyoncé knows that for many the dance floor and the church are one in the same and on Renaissance she invites all of us to fellowship and welcome.”

Of course, news of the tour sent social media into a frenzy, with some fans reacting to the tour news with endless jokes about the financial burden they are about to assume by purchasing tickets. “#Beyonce about to break everybody’s soul when those ticket prices drop … I’m still going tho #RENAISSANCEWorldTour,” wrote Kirby Denise.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter about Beyoncé's upcoming concerts.












