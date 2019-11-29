 


Rapper Wale will make a stop on his Wow ...That's Crazy tour in January. Prepare to be wowed.EXPAND
Rapper Wale will make a stop on his Wow ...That's Crazy tour in January. Prepare to be wowed.
Music News: The Doobie Brothers, George Thorogood and Wale Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Jeff Strowe | November 29, 2019 | 4:00am
After last week's big rollout of concert announcements, things are beginning to slow down to the end-of-year crawl. There are a few casino shows to check out as well as a couple on the club circuit that should prove entertaining. The details are below.

  • The Doobie Brothers are celebrating 50 years together with a nationwide tour. If you're interested in attending, you'll want to plan far ahead. Their local date is not until next Oct. 9 and will take place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.

  • Country superstars Rascal Flatts are heading toward our area for a performance on May 2 at The Global Event Center at WinStar. The longtime band is continuing their successful summer Back To Us Tour into the spring and summer. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.

  • Another superstar country band, this one with local roots, Eli Young Band will be in the area for a performance on Feb. 29, at the Choctaw Grand Theater. The University of North Texas alums have built their steady and loyal fan base with constant touring and a steady stream of top-40 country hits. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.

  • Veteran rocker George Thorogood will come to the area for a show on Feb. 28 at the Global Event Center at WinStar. The singer of gems like "Bad To The Bone," "One Bourbon, One Shot, One Beer" and "I Drink Alone" will likely be welcomed by a very appropriately sauced-up crowd for this show. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will open. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.

  • Rapper and friend of Jerry Seinfeld Wale is headlining shows across North America this winter and spring. He'll be bringing his Wow...That's Crazy tour to Dallas' House of Blues for a performance on Jan. 24. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.

  • Jacquees is a rising voice in the R&B scene. Hailing from Georgia, he signed with Cash Money Records and immediately started gaining returns for the label with his swaggy anthems and hip turns of phrase. He'll be on tour behind his latest, King of R&B, and will appear at House of Blues on Jan. 19. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.

  • Beach Slang is a very fine alternative punk rock band from Philadelphia. They're headlining a tour across North America behind their latest release, The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City. Locally, they'll play The Cambridge Room at House of Blues on March 17. Tickets are on sale Nov. 29.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

