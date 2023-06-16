Love And Rockets Blasted Through Dallas After 24 Years

click to enlarge Ash and David J share the vocals. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Love and Rockets includes members of Bauhaus. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge This band is pure mood. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge David J takes the lead. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Haskins caught in a moment. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge The band sounded fantastic at the Factory. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Kevin Haskins on the beat. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Daniel Ash on lead vocals. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge David J cool as ever. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Love and Rockets are a rare band to see live. Andrew Sherman

It had been some time, but Love and Rockets finally made their way back to Dallas. On Thursday night, the English band made their first Dallas appearance since 1999 at the Factory in Deep Ellum.Love and Rockets is the group's second incarnation as a beloved band. Daniel Ash, on vocals and guitar, David J, vocals and bass, and Kevin Haskins on drums were all original members of Bauhaus, a highly influential band that helped birth the Goth genre. Ash and Haskins had a short-lived band called Tones on Tails, but added David J in 1985 to form Love and Rockets.Two of Bauhaus' Dallas shows were canceled — one due to covid and a scheduled show in August 2022 because Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy was unable to attend. Ash has said this will be the last tour with any of the Bauhaus/Rockets members, so the lucky fans in attendance saw the end of an era. Historically, Love and Rockets haven't toured much, and it's a shame because they put on a fantastic show.The group's live sound reflected the memories of Love and Rockets recordings with just as much life and energy. There were moody projections behind the band with holes in the screen for lights that blasted out all through the concert. Between the visuals, the epic guitar-scape and the haunting vocals, it almost felt like the audience was transported back to 1987.The band played an even mix of songs off their five albums with highlights "No New Tale to Tell," and, of course, their hit "So Alive."Dallas was truly lucky to see this underrated band come through Deep Ellum. One can only hope that Love and Rockets have a change of heart and continue to play live. Their concerts are nothing short of amazing.