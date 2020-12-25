Dallas Music News: Mountain of Smoke Covers Enya, Local Christmas Songs

Mountain of Smoke's new album has a cover of Enya. Hey, we're just as surprised as you are.

Dallas sludge metal masters Mountain of Smoke have a brand new album out called Replicated, which reimagines versions of songs as disparate as Deftones’ “My Own Summer (Shove It)” and “Only Time” by Enya. The latter features backing vocals by avant-pop composer Lorelei K. All songs are filtered through Mountain of Smoke’s trademark wall of noise — dangerous, industrial, raw. The band’s 2019 album Future Sins also saw a vinyl release on Seeing Red Records this week. To top things off, the band is also gearing up for a 2021 LP release titled Imprinted.

Coming out of Hurst, electronic trance-pop fusion duo microdose released their second single, “Mr. No Buddy,” late last week. Described on the band’s Facebook page as “music to cuddle your cat to,” the track vacillates between high-energy melodies that stop and start with ease. It may not exactly be cat-cuddling music, but it’s definitely music to get shit done.

Experimental post-hardcore band WORDS released “Christmas 2020” last week — a song that captures the loneliness, sickness and loss so many of us are experiencing this holiday season. Worry not: The song is holiday playlist safe with the band shedding their shouting and heavy riffs for a something more radio-friendly.

Pop singer Trevor Douglas stopped by The Honey — a Dallas-based company that's been producing videos for local musicians — for their Soundcheck Sessions Holiday Special performing a cover of holiday favorite “Last Christmas.” Give it a listen. It won’t violate any “Whamageddon” rules.

Hip-hop mathematician MC Squareroot released a new, remixed video for his fifth-grade-classroom-ready remix of “Order of Operations.” Your kids might not be into reinforcing their arithmetic over the holidays, but everybody could use a bit of a refresher, right?

Dallas’ longstanding independent label Idol Records has been keeping things rolling during the pandemic and is looking forward to an exciting 2021 with lots of new releases from local favorites.

One of those favorites, Aztec Milk Temple, released their new single “Milk” on Christmas. Recorded in Austin with Grammy-nominated producer Chris “Frenchy” Smith, the song continues to explore the theme laid down in their first single “Digital Natives” — human life in a technology-driven society.

Dallas Observer Music Award-nominated rock band The Infamists have a new video for their latest single “So Damn Sweet” coming out Sunday, Dec. 27. This is the first single from their upcoming 2021 release. The video will be available through the band’s Facebook page.

Finally, the honors and accolades just keep rolling in for country singer Joshua Ray Walker. “Voices” was named Saving Country Music’s Song of the Year and No. 6 of Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2020. Walker's Glad You Made It was also recognized as one of American Highways’ favorite albums of the year.

Upcoming Shows

Jim Suhler and Mike Zito will play the Kessler Theater on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Long Run: Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles are set to play the Granbury Opera House Tues., Dec. 29.

On New Year’s Eve, the Last Stand Band will rock in the New Year with '80s classic rock at BarnHill Vineyards in Anna.

If you’re looking for a bit of '90s rap and rock for that evening, check out Vegas Stars and Hip Hop Hooray at Twisted J Live in Stephenville.

The Aloft Love Field Hotel will be hosting the Royalty New Year’s Eve party featuring casino games and live music.