‘Where Are the Instruments?’ and Other Things We Overheard at the Pentatonix Concert

The a cappella group Pentatonix at the 2017 Grammys

Earlier this year, the a cappella sextet Pentatonix announced a Christmas tour. Covering Christmas classics is one of the group’s hallmarks, and fittingly, this tour concluded with two shows in Grand Prairie, a short drive from the band’s hometown of Arlington. Since my wife, a high school choir alum and Pentatonix stan, lovingly tolerates my love of Dallas hip-hop legends, I surprised her with a pair of tickets to the Pentatonix show. Here is what I overheard whilst eavesdropping amongst a sea of Pentatonix fans and neophytes.

1. “Do you think they’ll play the ‘Cups’ song?”

2. “Where are all of the people from Glee?”

3. “My sister’s choir could probably do this.”

4. “OK, maybe not.”

5. “When are they going to start beatboxing?”

6. “I wish they would stop beatboxing.”

7. “Wait, ‘Hallelujah’ is a Christmas song?”

8. “Do you think they take requests?”

9. “Sir, please stop yelling, ‘Do the ‘Cups’ song.’”

10. “This is what we get for letting three Pitch Perfect movies happen.”

11. “Where are the instruments? Are they backstage? WHAT? ARE YOU SERIOUS?”

12. “I was worried when Avi left the group, but Matt has done a good job as bass.”

13. “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

14. “I prefer Celine.”

(That last one was me.)