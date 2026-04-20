Was That Daft Punk or Just Two Guys in Masks at Boogies Over The Weekend?

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Correction, 4/21/2026, 11:15 a.m.: We reported that the DJ set was Sunday night with DJs Stephen Carmona and Rami. But the correct night was Saturday with DJ Blake Ward and Christy Ray. The article has been updated for accuracy.

In your daily doom scroll, you may have seen a video of what appeared to be French DJ duo Daft Punk at Boogies discotheque in East Dallas on Sunday night.

We hate to ruin fun, but it wasn’t really them. The duo parted ways creatively in 2021, and they did not pick the small bar in Dallas as the destination to get back together, though it would have been an excellent choice. False rumors of reunification are pretty easy to spread when your artistic vision includes easily purchased futuristic masks. A small footnote (“jk”) at the bottom of Boogie’s edited Instagram caption reveals the truth, but the post still fooled the quick eye.

The night was staged by local DJ and “Dallas party master” Blake Ward, with an opening set from Christy Ray.

And we can’t blame our fellow Dallasites for feeling instantaneous pangs of jealousy and the fear of missing out on a would-be momentous dance music reunion. The thought of missing Doechii dancing on the Ladylove DJ booth would haunt us for many nights.

Between Leon Bridges busking in Bishop Arts, Bella Hadid making rodeo guest spots and the All-American Rejects staging a pop-up concert in the half-pipe at 4DWN, celebrity spotting is becoming somewhat of a game in Big D. We’re considering starting a scavenger hunt. One point for Taylor Sheridan and Troy Aikman, three points for Leon Bridges with a guitar and winner takes all if they catch Lana Del Rey, her alligator guide husband and Kacey Musgraves all performing a trio at a Honky Tonk karaoke night.

Take this as encouragement to get out on the town and enjoy some of the locally owned businesses that make Dallas special, even to the stars. Stay up all night ’til the sun, and who knows, you might even get lucky.