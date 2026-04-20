Critic's Notebook

Was That Daft Punk or Just Two Guys in Masks at Boogies Over The Weekend?

Harder, better, faster, stronger and yes, still broken up. 
By Alyssa FieldsApril 20, 2026
INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Daft Punk performs at the Coachella Music Fesival on April 29, 2006 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Karl Walter/Getty Images
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Keep Dallas Observer Free

We’re aiming to raise $10,000 by April 26. Your support ensures Dallas Observer can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

SUPPORT US TODAY
$10,000

Correction, 4/21/2026, 11:15 a.m.: We reported that the DJ set was Sunday night with DJs Stephen Carmona and Rami. But the correct night was Saturday with DJ Blake Ward and Christy Ray. The article has been updated for accuracy.

In your daily doom scroll, you may have seen a video of what appeared to be French DJ duo Daft Punk at Boogies discotheque in East Dallas on Sunday night.

We hate to ruin fun, but it wasn’t really them. The duo parted ways creatively in 2021, and they did not pick the small bar in Dallas as the destination to get back together, though it would have been an excellent choice. False rumors of reunification are pretty easy to spread when your artistic vision includes easily purchased futuristic masks. A small footnote (“jk”) at the bottom of Boogie’s edited Instagram caption reveals the truth, but the post still fooled the quick eye.

Editor's Picks

The night was staged by local DJ and “Dallas party master” Blake Ward, with an opening set from Christy Ray.

And we can’t blame our fellow Dallasites for feeling instantaneous pangs of jealousy and the fear of missing out on a would-be momentous dance music reunion. The thought of missing Doechii dancing on the Ladylove DJ booth would haunt us for many nights.

Between Leon Bridges busking in Bishop Arts, Bella Hadid making rodeo guest spots and the All-American Rejects staging a pop-up concert in the half-pipe at 4DWN, celebrity spotting is becoming somewhat of a game in Big D. We’re considering starting a scavenger hunt. One point for Taylor Sheridan and Troy Aikman, three points for Leon Bridges with a guitar and winner takes all if they catch Lana Del Rey, her alligator guide husband and Kacey Musgraves all performing a trio at a Honky Tonk karaoke night.

Take this as encouragement to get out on the town and enjoy some of the locally owned businesses that make Dallas special, even to the stars. Stay up all night ’til the sun, and who knows, you might even get lucky.

Keep Dallas Observer Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Dallas Observer free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Alyssa Fields is the associate arts and music editor for the Dallas Observer. A 2023 graduate of the Mayborn School of Journalism, she focused on print and digital journalism and minored in political science with a concentration in international conflict. Before joining the team, Alyssa freelanced in Dallas for the Observer, the Oak Cliff Advocate, and D Magazine.

alyssa.fields@dallasobserver.com

Loading latest posts...