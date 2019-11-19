Grammy Awards Predictions: The North Texas Artists Who Will (or Should) Be Nominated

The nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be announced Wednesday, and just like every year, there is lively speculation about who will receive a nomination.
Artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are safe and almost certain predictions, but the Recording Academy may surprise us in nominating acts such as Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Flying Lotus. 2019 has been a year of remarkable achievement in music, and coupled with just how unpredictable the Grammy gatekeepers are (like when Macklemore took home the Best Album win over Kendrick Lamar in 2014), there are a wide range of possibilities to consider.
Last year, DFW artists had quite a presence at the event many call “Music’s Biggest Night.” It was a good year for some of our gargantuan heavy-hitters, but beyond that, some lesser-known North Texans received nominations. Yes, we’re home to artists whose names frequently appear on Jumbotrons, but we’re also the launchpad for many prominent, Grammy-nominated producers, classical musicians, gospel singers, jazz composers and even polka bands.
Will the Recording Academy recognize or at least consider them? We’ll find out this week, but until then, we mapped out some of the possibilities.
Safe Bets
Maren Morris
Album of the Year, GIRL
Best Country Album, GIRL
Best Country Album, The Highwomen
Best Country Solo Performance, “The Bones” (solo)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance, “The Bones” (feat. Hozier)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “The Bones” (feat. Hozier)
Best Music Video, “Redesigning Women” (The Highwomen)
Post Malone
Album of the Year, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Song of the Year, “Circles”
Best Rap Album, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Best Rap Performance, “Goodbyes” (feat. Young Thug)
Best Rap Performance, “Saint Tropez”
Best Rap Performance, “Circles”
Jonas Brothers
Album of the Year, Happiness Begins
Best Pop Vocal Album, Happiness Begins
Best Pop Solo Performance, “Sucker”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Runaway” (feat. Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha)
Cody Jinks
Best Americana Album, After the Fire
Best Americana Album, The Wanting
Best American Roots Song, “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’”
Dixie Chicks
Best Country Duo/Group Performance, “Soon You’ll Get Better” (feat. Taylor Swift)
Kirk Franklin
Best Gospel Album, Long, Live, Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Long, Live, Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, “Love Theory”
Norah Jones
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Begin Again
John Congleton
Album of the Year, Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Credited engineer for this album.)
Not Safe, But Plausible
Maren Morris
Album of the Year, The Highwomen
Best Country Solo Performance, “Girl”
Best Country Song, “Redesigning Women” (The Highwomen)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance, “Redesigning Women” (The Highwomen)
Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Die for Me” (feat. Halsey and Future)
Best Rap Performance, “Take What You Want” (feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)
Jonas Brothers
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Lonely” (feat. Diplo)
Best Pop Solo Performance, “Like It’s Christmas”
Dixie Chicks
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Soon You’ll Get Better” (feat. Taylor Swift)
Norah Jones
Best American Roots Song, “I’ll Be Gone” (feat. Mavis Staples)
Leon Bridges
Best Traditional R&B Performance, “That Was Yesterday”
Kacey Musgraves
Best Music Video, “Rainbow”
St. Vincent
Best Music Video, “Masseduction”
Wishful Thinking
John Congleton
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Best Alternative Music Album, Sharon Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow
Best Alternative Music Album, Angel Olsen’s All Mirrors
Cardo (producer)
Best Rap Album, Juice WRLD’s Death Race For Love
Cody Jinks
Best New Artist
Best Country Album, After the Fire
Best Country Album, The Wanting
Yella Beezy
Best Rap Performance, “Bacc At It Again” (feat. Quavo and Gucci Mane)
Power Trip
Best Metal Performance, “Hornet’s Nest”
In Memoriam
David Berman of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains (raised in Richardson and Plano)
Roky Erickson, legendary psychedelic rock pioneer who formed the genre’s staple band the 13th Floor Elevators (born in Dallas)
Kylie Rae Harris, rising country music artist (Wylie resident)
Huelyn Duvall, rockabilly musician, whom Robert Plant once cited as an influence (born in Garner, died in Colleyville)
