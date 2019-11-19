Grammy Awards Predictions: The North Texas Artists Who Will (or Should) Be Nominated

We predict that Maren Morris will be nominated for a Grammy this year. We wish Power Trip a nomination too.

The nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be announced Wednesday, and just like every year, there is lively speculation about who will receive a nomination.

Artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are safe and almost certain predictions, but the Recording Academy may surprise us in nominating acts such as Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Flying Lotus. 2019 has been a year of remarkable achievement in music, and coupled with just how unpredictable the Grammy gatekeepers are (like when Macklemore took home the Best Album win over Kendrick Lamar in 2014), there are a wide range of possibilities to consider.

Last year, DFW artists had quite a presence at the event many call “Music’s Biggest Night.” It was a good year for some of our gargantuan heavy-hitters, but beyond that, some lesser-known North Texans received nominations. Yes, we’re home to artists whose names frequently appear on Jumbotrons, but we’re also the launchpad for many prominent, Grammy-nominated producers, classical musicians, gospel singers, jazz composers and even polka bands.

Will the Recording Academy recognize or at least consider them? We’ll find out this week, but until then, we mapped out some of the possibilities.



Safe Bets

Maren Morris

Album of the Year, GIRL

Best Country Album, GIRL

Best Country Album, The Highwomen

Best Country Solo Performance, “The Bones” (solo)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance, “The Bones” (feat. Hozier)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “The Bones” (feat. Hozier)

Best Music Video, “Redesigning Women” (The Highwomen)

Post Malone

Album of the Year, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Song of the Year, “Circles”

Best Rap Album, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Best Rap Performance, “Goodbyes” (feat. Young Thug)

Best Rap Performance, “Saint Tropez”

Best Rap Performance, “Circles”

Jonas Brothers

Album of the Year, Happiness Begins

Best Pop Vocal Album, Happiness Begins

Best Pop Solo Performance, “Sucker”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Runaway” (feat. Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha)

Cody Jinks

Best Americana Album, After the Fire

Best Americana Album, The Wanting

Best American Roots Song, “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’”

Dixie Chicks

Best Country Duo/Group Performance, “Soon You’ll Get Better” (feat. Taylor Swift)

Kirk Franklin

Best Gospel Album, Long, Live, Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Long, Live, Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, “Love Theory”

Norah Jones

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Begin Again

John Congleton

Album of the Year, Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Credited engineer for this album.)



Not Safe, But Plausible

Maren Morris

Album of the Year, The Highwomen

Best Country Solo Performance, “Girl”

Best Country Song, “Redesigning Women” (The Highwomen)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance, “Redesigning Women” (The Highwomen)

Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Die for Me” (feat. Halsey and Future)

Best Rap Performance, “Take What You Want” (feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)

Jonas Brothers

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Lonely” (feat. Diplo)

Best Pop Solo Performance, “Like It’s Christmas”

Dixie Chicks

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Soon You’ll Get Better” (feat. Taylor Swift)

Norah Jones

Best American Roots Song, “I’ll Be Gone” (feat. Mavis Staples)

Leon Bridges

Best Traditional R&B Performance, “That Was Yesterday”

Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Video, “Rainbow”

St. Vincent

Best Music Video, “Masseduction”



Wishful Thinking

John Congleton

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Best Alternative Music Album, Sharon Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow

Best Alternative Music Album, Angel Olsen’s All Mirrors

Cardo (producer)

Best Rap Album, Juice WRLD’s Death Race For Love

Cody Jinks

Best New Artist

Best Country Album, After the Fire

Best Country Album, The Wanting

Yella Beezy

Best Rap Performance, “Bacc At It Again” (feat. Quavo and Gucci Mane)

Power Trip

Best Metal Performance, “Hornet’s Nest”

In Memoriam

David Berman of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains (raised in Richardson and Plano)

Roky Erickson, legendary psychedelic rock pioneer who formed the genre’s staple band the 13th Floor Elevators (born in Dallas)

Kylie Rae Harris, rising country music artist (Wylie resident)

Huelyn Duvall, rockabilly musician, whom Robert Plant once cited as an influence (born in Garner, died in Colleyville)