The 61st Annual Grammy Awards: List of North Texas-Based Winners and Losers

Sunday night, the Recording Academy hosted what they and many others call “Music’s Biggest Night” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the lion’s share of the Grammy Awards were handed out at an afternoon ceremony before CBS' broadcast, several artists with ties to North Texas enjoyed a decent chunk of air time, which was so precious that the event’s directors cut off Drake’s and Dua Lipa’s acceptance speeches.

Early in the evening, Kacey Musgraves performed a contained, yet frisson-inducing performance of “Rainbow,” while St. Vincent and Dua Lipa collaborated on a fierce rendition of “Masseduction.” That’s not even counting Post Malone’s anticipated collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers, or the fact that Posty performed “Stay” and “Rockstar” before us even getting as much as a peek at Anthony Kiedis.

Or Leon Bridges bringing to the stage the R&B rising stars Chloe x Halle.