4

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards: List of North Texas-Based Winners and Losers

Garrett Gravley | February 11, 2019 | 1:11pm
AA

Sunday night, the Recording Academy hosted what they and many others call “Music’s Biggest Night” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the lion’s share of the Grammy Awards were handed out at an afternoon ceremony before CBS' broadcast, several artists with ties to North Texas enjoyed a decent chunk of air time, which was so precious that the event’s directors cut off Drake’s and Dua Lipa’s acceptance speeches.

Early in the evening, Kacey Musgraves performed a contained, yet frisson-inducing performance of “Rainbow,” while St. Vincent and Dua Lipa collaborated on a fierce rendition of “Masseduction.” That’s not even counting Post Malone’s anticipated collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers, or the fact that Posty performed “Stay” and “Rockstar” before us even getting as much as a peek at Anthony Kiedis.

Or Leon Bridges bringing to the stage the R&B rising stars Chloe x Halle.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Or Maren Morris performing Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, followed by all three performing Parton’s “9 to 5” with Musgraves, Little Big Town and Katy Perry.

Below are a list of North Texas-affiliated artists who were nominated, in ascending order from the night’s biggest losers to the night’s biggest winners. (We thought you deserved better, Maren Morris.)

Maren Morris

  • Loss: Song of the Year for “The Middle” featuring Zedd and Grey (lost to “This is America” by Childish Gambino)
  • Loss: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “The Middle” feat. Zedd and Grey (lost to “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper”)
  • Loss: Best Country Song for “Dear Hate” featuring Vince Gill (lost to “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves)
  • Loss: Best Country Solo Performance for “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” (lost to “Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves)
  • Loss: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Dear Hate” featuring Vince Gill (lost to “Tequila” by Dan + Shay)
  • Loss: Record of the Year for “The Middle” feat. Zedd and Grey (lost to “This is America” by Childish Gambino)

Post Malone

  • Loss: Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage (lost to “This is America” by Childish Gambino”)
  • Loss: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Better Now” (lost to “Joanne [Where Do You Think You’re Goin’]” by Lady Gaga)
  • Loss: Record of the Year for “Rockstar” (lost to “This is America” by Childish Gambino)

Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds

  • Loss: Best Classical Compendium for John Williams at the Movies (lost to Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush by JoAnn Faletta & Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Demi Lovato

  • Loss: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Fall in Line” featuring Christina Aguilera (lost to “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Kelly Clarkson

  • Loss: Best Pop Vocal Album for Meaning of Life (lost to Sweetener by Ariana Grande)

Leon Bridges

  • Win: Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” (tied with “How Deep is Your Love” by PJ Morton feat. Yebba)
  • Loss: Best R&B Album for Good Thing (lost to H.E.R. by H.E.R.)

Kirk Franklin

  • Win: Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” featuring Tori Kelly

St. Vincent

  • Win: Best Rock Song for “MASSEDUCTION”
  • Win: Best Recording Package for MASSEDUCTION (Willo Perron, art director)
  • Loss: Best Alternative Music Album for MASSEDUCTION (lost to COLORS by Beck)
Kacey MusgravesEXPAND
Kacey Musgraves
Mikel Galicia

Kacey Musgraves

  • Win: Best Country Album for Golden Hour
  • Win: Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy”
  • Win: Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies”
  • Win: Album of the Year for Golden Hour

