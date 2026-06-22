Wingstop is throwing the biggest free party of the year for the World Cup

Wingstop has given the world many gifts: an incredible lemon pepper dry rub, TSA-approved portions of their unbeatable ranch for international travelers who have become ranch-enthusiasts, and now a free 10-day party with an A-lister headlining.

The “House of Flavor,” as they’re calling it, will occupy the Bomb Factory for 10 days straight, starting on June 24 and lasting until July 3. The event will have barbers, tattoo artists, World Cup watch parties, free wings (while supplies last, of course) and a headlining set from FERG (formerly known as A$AP FERG) on the opening night. The rapper, best known for songs like “Plain Jane” and “Shabba,” is a key member of the A$AP Mob. Another member of the mob, A$AP Rocky, delivered a powerful show in Dallas last week, and we’re more than happy to see if FERG can follow it up by setting the bar even higher.

There’s no ticket or reservation required, and it’s first-come, first-served garlic parm fries. Club Wingstop members get exclusive access and perks, so it may be wise to download the free app and make an account if you’re determined to score honey garlic wings.

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“When the world shows up for the game, we bring the flavor and the culture,” Wingstop Chief Brand Officer Donnie Upshaw said in a statement. “House of Flavor is built for that energy, bringing fans together through culture, community and craveable flavor you can see, feel and taste.”

Doors open each day at 11 a.m. and close “late.” Lines at the Bomb Factory easily circle around the block, and with a free show from FERG, you can expect it to wrap around twice.

The House of Flavor is an international campaign that the Dallas-headquartered Wingstop launched in 2024 in Paris to coincide with the Summer Olympics. For weeks, Parisians could stop by the pop-up to try mango habanero-flavored chicken and then immediately play pick-up basketball on a miniature green court. The company, keen on gauging global interest, launched another iteration in February of this year for the Winter Olympics in Milan. It was another smash hit.

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A smaller iteration of the House of Flavor met World Cup onlookers in Toronto for a three-day stay, as well as a show headlined by FERG. But now, the company is bringing it back home where flavor truly gets its wings.

The massive party will also feature live music performances by Houston’s Tay Powers, local DJ Brandon Blue and Chicago rapper Noname. World-famous tattoo studio Elm Street Tattoo will be poking people, Ninety Degrees Barber Company will be cutting hair (hopefully very far from the free wing distribution center) and makeup artists will be doing face painting. Local streetwear label By Way of Dallas has designed exclusive city-pride merchandise for the night, and from what we can see, it might be the thing worth waiting in line for the most.

In the words of Wingstop: This is going to be huge.