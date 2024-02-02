Abortion Advocates Blast Texas' Bans After Study Claims 26,000 Births Are Caused by Rape

“We cannot allow this to be the new norm. Texans deserve better from their state leaders.” – State Sen. Carol Alvarado, Houston Democrat

What’s happening in TX should serve as a dire warning. Since the abortion ban went into effect, there were 26,313 rape-related pregnancies in TX! These survivors of rape were left with no other option in TX but to carry their rapist’s pregnancy to term. We should all be outraged!… pic.twitter.com/ODoiSxc2Po