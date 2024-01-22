51 Years After Roe v. Wade, Biden Highlights Dallas' Kate Cox in Abortion Video

Donald Trump ended Roe v. Wade.



And women across America are living with the consequences. pic.twitter.com/A02vUuuJBv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2024

RELEASE: Texas Democrats Issue Statement on the 51st Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Decision



Read more: https://t.co/gXlga73Pm2 pic.twitter.com/jUwrNj1pig — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) January 22, 2024