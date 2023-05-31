25 Days After the Mass Shooting, Allen Premium Outlets Reopens Today

Allen Premium Outlets, where eight people were killed and several more injured when a shooter opened fire in the parking lot on May 6, is set to reopen on Wednesday. According to a statement on the mall’s website, the shopping center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Stores reopening on Wednesday will have been closed for 25 days. Retailers were told of the May 31 reopening date last week.
“As we reopen, we do so with deep gratitude for the compassion and goodwill of so many,” the statement reads. “To the Allen Police Department, the APO security professionals, other first responders, our retailers and employees, and all who helped, thank you.”
Each retailer will be able to reopen when it best suits them and to set their own hours. When asked if any stores would remain closed beyond May 31, a member of the mall’s security department told us by phone Wednesday morning that as far as she was aware, most stores on the property should be open beginning Wednesday. Fox 4's Dan Godwin tweeted on Wednesday morning that some stores would not reopen until Thursday.
The website also noted that “plans for a permanent memorial have begun.”
The Dallas Morning News recently reported that Simon Property Group, the outlet mall’s owner, will have a new “comprehensive security and emergency management plan” that includes an Allen police substation.
Christian LaCour, one of the eight people who died on May 6, was a security guard for the mall. Multiple reports that emerged immediately following the shooting detailed the 20-year-old's efforts to protect others during the attack.
In a news conference on May 9, Allen police Chief Brian Harvey said, "We must also acknowledge the bravery of Allied Security Guard Christian LaCour, who evacuated one individual to safety and was shot while courageously remaining to help others."
An Allen police officer, who had reported to the mall on an unrelated call, shot and killed the gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, minutes after the shooting began. The Allen shooting is the second-deadliest mass shooting in the United States in 2023. The January attack at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, is the deadliest of the year so far, with 11 fatalities.