At CPAC Dallas, Far-Right Conspiracy Theorists Take the Mainstage to Applause and Fanfare

Sara Carter, the conservative journalist who interviewed Greene, launched their discussion by offering the far-right Georgia representative a chance to address criticism that likens Greene’s rhetoric to fascist talking points.
“When I said that I’m a Christian nationalist, I have nothing to be ashamed of because that’s what most Americans are,” Greene replied. “We’re proud of our faith and we love our country. And that will make America great again when we lean into Biblical principles.”
She added, “So, I don’t back down from those comments, but I denounce the lying media for what they’ve said. Enough of it.”
Friday was the second day of the CPAC event in Dallas, which has speakers including former President Donald Trump, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, among others. The event marks the second consecutive year that CPAC held an event in Dallas.
Since coming to office in January 2021, Greene has sparked controversy time and again. Democrats have pointed to a slew of comments and social media posts she made before taking office. In one instance, she liked a Facebook comment that referred to putting a “bullet to the head” of Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene has also claimed that the Al-Qaeda attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, which killed more than 3,000 people, was a hoax. She’s since said she believes the attacks actually happened.
In another instance, she spread the false claim that former President Barack Obama was a Muslim. In 2018, she said that a California wildfire had been caused by a space “laser” controlled by a Jewish banking family, the Rothschilds. She’s also insisted on multiple occasions that mass shootings were “false flag” attacks.
On Friday in Dallas, though, Greene made no apologies for her hardline views. She told the crowd that Texas conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who lost a defamation case to the parents of the Sandy Hook mass shooting victims this week, “is being political persecuted right now.”
On Thursday, a court ruled that Jones had defamed the parents, whom he had described as “crisis actors.” Jurors awarded the family $4.1 million in compensatory damages and some $45 million in punitive damages.
Greene said, “No one agrees with what [Jones] said, but what we’re tired of is the political persecution. I’d like to know when the Democrats and the liars in the media and the people that canceled all of you and me on big tech – when are they going to pay all of us millions of dollars?”
Later, the Georgia lawmaker lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the president’s chief medical adviser.
“Yeah, I think any doctor that practices Frankenstein science that led to the creation of COVID-19, I think he should be fired,” she went on, the crowd applauding her. “What do you guys think?”
Greene also went to bat for supporters of former President Donald Trump who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 electoral victory.
She described the rioters as “innocent people,” accusing the Department of Justice and the FBI of persecuting “American citizens who did go into the Capitol on Jan. 6.”
“We can’t be the Republican Party that just talks the talk on the campaign trail anymore, Sara,” she told her interviewer. “We have to be the Republican Party that delivers.”
Earlier this year, Greene fielded widespread criticism after she spoke at a white nationalist breakaway conference outside a CPAC conference in Florida. Dubbed the American First CPAC, the event had been organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
The Democratic National Committee and some Republicans, among them Liz Cheney of Wyoming, blasted CPAC for its silence on Greene’s decision to attend the white nationalist event.
Greene dismissed the criticisms, insisting that she didn’t share Fuentes’ views and saying: “I went to talk to them about America First policies, and I talked to them about what’s important for our country going forward.”
After Greene, longtime conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec spoke on the main stage at CPAC Dallas along with conservative writer David Marcus.
The discussion, titled “The New Right,” touched on several issues, among them immigration, the global economy and the so-called "culture war" in the U.S.
Posobiec is known for his involvement in spreading the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, which claimed that prominent Democrats oversaw a massive child sex-trafficking ring. In December 2017, he falsely accused anti-fascists, or Antifa, of derailing a passenger train in Washington state.
On Friday, Posobiec said of so-called establishment Republicans, “You’ve got to be onboard with our agenda; you don’t get to dictate our agenda.”
A day earlier, Hungary’s far-right prime minister, Viktor Orbán, addressed the audience in Dallas. During his speech, he described a “globalist” war on “Western civilization,” dubbing immigration as an “invasion.”
“Hungary is an old, proud but David-sized nation standing alone against the woke globalist Goliath,” he said, adding later: “Ladies and gentlemen, we were the first ones in Europe who said no to illegal migration and stopped the invasion of illegal migrants.”
After a speech he delivered in July, Orbán sparked widespread criticism at home and abroad when he claimed that migration would turn Hungarians into a “mixed race.” One of his aides resigned following the speech, describing the Hungarian leader’s comments as a "pure Nazi speech."
On Friday morning, several prominent Democrats held a press conference in Dallas denouncing Texas Gov. Abbott for speaking at the same event as Orbán.
“What we saw was a governor who was wrong, a governor who was consistently wrong, a governor who showed up for this authoritarian, but did not show up for Texans when their children were killed,” said Dallas state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, referring to the recent mass shooting that killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.