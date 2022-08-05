From Nazi Comparisons to Name-Calling: Six of the Oddest Moments from Alex Jones' Trial

Alex Jones decides to try and sell the Sandy Hook jurors some of his supplements. pic.twitter.com/k332hJo6gL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2022

"This is not your show!" - judge. You're already under oath to tell the truth. You've already violated that oath twice today.... It seems absurd to instruct you again that you must tell the truth..Yet here I am. You must tell the truth while you testify" #AlexJones pic.twitter.com/zMcj9OhbbK — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

WATCH: "Spit your gum out Mr. Jones," Judge tells #AlexJones. He proceeds to tell her he had a tooth pulled and he was "massaging the hole with his tongue", then wants to show the judge. Judge, "Sit down". pic.twitter.com/Ws7ggjo1Uk — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

In case you missed it, Alex Jones talked about his frustration with his defamation case outside the courtroom yesterday. The judge has now ordered that no one may discuss the case around the courtroom on this floor, for the sake of the jury. Watch more: https://t.co/CqIm6wvwgT pic.twitter.com/zxZtYweJbY — Avery Travis (@averytravistv) July 27, 2022

After skipping the morning session, Alex Jones rolls up to the courthouse and trashes the judge on the way inside, calling her a liar. (For others so inclined, bad idea). 🎥 Fox 7 Austin pic.twitter.com/TGBu9UrbFY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2022

Alex Jones gets upset with me. Says I “pretend” to be a journalist. I remind him he’s literally on trial for his journalistic failures. He calls me a pirate. pic.twitter.com/Qqapkltj0M — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) July 27, 2022