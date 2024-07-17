 Calls for Crockett Resignation Over Bill Removing Trump Security | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

GOP Calls for Jasmine Crockett To Resign Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Crockett co-signed a bill that would have removed Trump's Secret Service detail following his felony conviction.
July 17, 2024
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett co-sponsored a bill that would revoke former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail.
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett co-sponsored a bill that would revoke former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail. Screenshot/Fox News
Share this:

A coalition of Texas Republicans has signed on a letter urging Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to resign following her support of a bill that would have stripped former President Donald Trump of his Secret Service detail. The bill has garnered attention, and criticism, in light of the July 13 assassination attempt that disrupted the former president’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 


Crockett was one of nearly a dozen house Democrats who signed on to a bill titled the "DISGRACED Former Protectees Act," in April, which would end Secret Service protection for convicted felons. In May, Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in a New York City court for falsifying business records. The bill was sent to the House Judiciary committee, where it has not moved forward.


State Rep. Brian Harrison initiated the call for Crockett’s resignation after the attempted assassination, which resulted in the former president’s ear being grazed by a bullet. One member of the audience and the shooter, who the FBI has identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, were killed. 


"Texans believe that, regardless of party, Presidents of the United States of America, both current and former, must be protected,"  the letter, which was signed by 16 elected Texas Republicans and 11 GOP nominees when published Monday, said. “[Crockett has] forfeited any moral authority to represent the State of Texas.” 


Among the North Texas signees are Jeff Leach, Nate Schatzline and Tony Tinderholt — representatives for Plano, Fort Worth and Arlington, respectively — and State Senator Bob Hall, whose district includes parts of Plano, Mesquite and Waxahachie. As of Tuesday afternoon, at least one other Republican candidate for state office, Richard Hayes, had added his name to the letter.


Crockett’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Observer. Following Saturday’s assassination attempt, Crockett spoke out against “all forms” of political violence in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.


“My thoughts are with Mr. Trump as he recovers,” Crockett said. “My deepest appreciation is extended to law enforcement for their selfless & decisive action.”


In an interview with the right-wing news site the Daily Caller, Harrison called Crockett an “extremist” who is intentionally working to “make it easier to harm former Presidents.”


“I shudder to think about what may have happened had they been successful three months ago in taking away President Trump’s security detail,” Harrison said.

Since joining the House of Representatives, Crockett has not held back from fighting against members of the GOP. Last fall she stirred up social media after her verbal takedown of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. But that paled in comparison to her May dust-up with the controversial far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested that Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” were impairing her reading comprehension.

Crockett responded by calling out Greene's “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body," a phrase the congresswoman quickly trademarked and parlayed into a merchandise fundraising opportunity.


BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
Bad News: COVID Is Spiking in Dallas County Once Again

Coronavirus

Bad News: COVID Is Spiking in Dallas County Once Again

By Emma Ruby
Texas A&amp;M Will Discontinue Gender-Affirming Care

Education

Texas A&M Will Discontinue Gender-Affirming Care

By Jacob Vaughn
So Much for Unity: Mayor Eric Johnson Speaks at Republican Convention

Politics

So Much for Unity: Mayor Eric Johnson Speaks at Republican Convention

By Kelly Dearmore
Former South Park Writer Goes After 'Racist' Ken Paxton

Abortion

Former South Park Writer Goes After 'Racist' Ken Paxton

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation