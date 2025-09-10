North Texas Leaders React to Charlie Kirk's Death

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
UPDATE, 9/10/2025, 3:05 p.m.: Contrary to earlier reports, a suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting is not in custody. The New York Times reports, "The police have determined that a person who was taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman."
On Wednesday, conservative leader Charlie Kirk died after being shot while speaking at an event in Utah. A spokesperson from Utah Valley University in Provo, where Kirk was speaking outdoors to a large group, told The New York Times that the shooting occurred about 20 minutes into his speech.
According to videos taken at the scene, Kirk, 31, was sitting and speaking from beneath a white tent with the words “American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong” across the top when a single shot sounded and appeared to hit Kirk in the neck, knocking him to the side. The crowd immediately began to scatter.
Over the past decade, Kirk has continued to rise in prominence as arguably the leading voice of young conservatives as the leader of Turning Point USA, a massive conservative student group. In more recent years, Kirk’s profile has risen greatly thanks to regular appearances on Fox News, a busy public speaking schedule, and an increased role as an advisor to President Donald Trump.
In 2024, Kirk spoke at a fundraising gala in Frisco, where he spoke at length and with great vitriol toward not only the then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris but also certain types of pastors and churches who didn’t disregard the shutdown orders during the early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The university spokesperson told the Times that the suspect had fired the shot from a building about 200 yards away.
President Trump posted a note to Truth Social stating, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”
Texas Rep. Jeff Leach from Plano tweeted "Praying — and believing — for Charlie Kirk!" and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote on X, "Please pray for my friend of many years, @charliekirk11, who was shot at a university event in Utah minutes ago."
News of Kirk's death hit many of Texas' top officials hard, as Kirk had supported many of them in their elections and in his work with Trump. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on X "This act of pure evil is truly sickening. Charlie was an American patriot, a friend, and a faithful husband and father. Join me in praying for Charlie's family and friends at this time. Words can not express how horrific this is to all of us."
On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote "I am heartbroken by the news of Charlie Kirk’s passing. In this time of shock and sorrow, we look to God’s promises for hope and strength."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted to X, "Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk. Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America."
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel have both announced that their departments are actively investigating the attack.