The Most Unhinged Things Charlie Kirk Said at Recent Conservative Gala in Frisco

We already knew of his contempt for liberals and the trans community, but now Charlie Kirk can't stand preachers?
August 13, 2024
We searched "Charlie Kirk" and found this picture, so we're sticking with it. Arun Sharma/Unsplash

Turning Point USA founder and conservative thought leader Charlie Kirk is no stranger to saying inflammatory things about the people he doesn't like. On top of that, he’s no stranger to doing so loudly here in North Texas, where certain sorts of groups seem eager to book him for their events. During a recent appearance in Frisco, Kirk outdid even himself with some wild comments, many of them aimed at his own right-wing base.

Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Gala, put on by a pair of uber-conservative orgs Citizens Defending Freedom and the Remnant Alliance, Kirk took shots at liberals, the federal government, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but he saved his most powerful ammo for… preachers.

That’s right, Christian preachers and churches have really angered the GOP wonderboy, and apparently his vitriol has been building up for years. But speaking of shots and ammo, he got downright conspiratorial when discussing the recent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Here are the wildest, most unhinged things Charlie Kirk said at his recent Frisco appearance:

After suggesting “the media” has purposely stopped covering the assassination attempt to instead focus solely on “JD Vance’s opinions of cats”:
“I don’t think I could have had a more dark view of the federal government leading into July 13th. But I’ll tell you–I got to be a little careful the way I say this–I think we all know what happened on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Just after saying that “Maybe it was God who loves peace, saying, I don’t want to see America go into a civil war,” Kirk seemed to provide a counterpoint to his Lord by saying that conservatives need to get busy for a battle he says is nigh upon us:
“Like have a week or two because we are at war in this country for the future of civilization. And the Democrats, they’ve had basically three years of compressed energy that is now just being let out for what, honestly, is a hologram for the Democrat regime.”

On Vice President Kamala Harris:
“She’s like the most unlikable, fakest person ever to run for the presidency. She’s also super dumb.”

Going back to dip again in the Trump assassination attempt well, Kirk announced he developed “a hypothesis” as to why God diverted Thomas Matthew Crooks’ bullets away from the former president, providing a somewhat surprising theory that likely caught some in the audience off guard:
“Maybe God spared Donald Trump’s life to test his church. Let’s be honest, the American church is a joke in this country. It is a church that is filled with cowards and people that call themselves pastors, but are really motivational speakers wearing skinny jeans with new sneakers that run ‘Ted Talks’ with rock concerts with organized parking and good coffee. If that offends you. Good.”

A bit later, Kirk got more specific in his critique while offering up a bit of hollow self-deprecation that didn’t really hurt all that much. As it turns out, during the uncertain early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Kirk thinks churches should've been more concerned with something other than whether their congregants would get terribly sick or even die:
“So but then I made a prediction. I said this, these lockdowns will not last because the church will resist them, because the church loves liberty. And that was the dumbest thing I’ve ever said on The Charlie Kirk show. The church doesn’t love liberty. The church loves a lot of other things. They like tithes and offerings. They like bigger buildings and bigger budgets and maybe more baptisms. But they don’t love liberty. Liberty is that man’s idea. It’s God’s idea. And let’s remember how the church failed so miserably.”

To be sure, 2020 wasn’t going to be discussed without getting a few digs in at those who took to the streets that summer in the hopes of forcing change for the better. Seems church has gotten just as woke as those tree-hugging libs Kirk detests so much:
“During the Summer of love, the race riots, otherwise known as Floyd-a-Palooza. As the country was burning to a crisp, the pastors who told us that ‘I’ll never talk about politics [because] it’s too controversial,’ were taking a knee and kissing the feet of their black congregants, saying that we must have a racial reckoning because we’re systemically racist to our core, because I watched a 90 second Instagram video on race relations and I’m an expert.’ And many pastors were afraid to speak out against this bitter life in the pit of hell, otherwise known as critical race theory, because they didn’t want to be called a racist. So I looked at this. I said, wow, not only are we closing down masking our children, our schools are closed. We’re burning our streets, and the church is silent.”

And what would a conservative gala be without making sure the trans community doesn't feel as though they’re being ignored? Pronouns? Genders? Kirk isn’t here for any of it:
“I refuse to lie. I will not call a man or a woman a man like I refuse to do that. And in fact, I reject the entire premise of trans transgenderism. I don't think it really exists. I think it’s a mental disease, and we’ve allowed it to all of a sudden become an identity. I think that there are two sexes, zero genders and unlimited personalities, and what we used to call a personality disorder, we now call a gender disorder that we treat with body treatment when it should be brain treatment. So transgenderism is a brain problem, not a body problem, and that’s how we should go about it.”

Toward the end of his appearance, Kirk went on about a “deployment” strategy for increasing Republican voter turnout in the November election.

It’s not that we’re unaccustomed to Kirk being bothered by things around here, of course, but as we get closer to the presidential election, it seems as though he has more things to worry about than whether or not the hotel his gala was being held at waved the Pride flag.
