Cole Beasley’s Seven-Year Reign as Hot Sauce King of Dallas Is Over

The news didn't exactly come as a surprise, but it stung nonetheless. Slot receiver Cole Beasley is leaving the Dallas Cowboys for the Buffalo Bills. According to reports, Beasley's new contract is for four years and $29 million, with $14.4 million guaranteed.

In losing Beasley, 29, the Cowboys lost a fan favorite and a safety valve for quarterback Dak Prescott. If this were the early '90s and the NFL had yet to implement the salary cap, Beasley, who joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012, would probably stay with the team for his entire career. There is a salary cap, however, and Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper all need contract extensions, so the Cowboys can't afford to spend $7 million-plus on a slot receiver.

Dak Prescott to Cole Beasley. 4th and 15. Cowboys at Giants Week 17



: pic.twitter.com/TiM5EyKXsX — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 12, 2019