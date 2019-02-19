Cowboys Cut Ties With Wide Receiver Terrance Williams

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys are moving on from one of their chief headaches, Terrance Williams, having decided not to pick up the wide receiver's 2019 option. Williams will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Cowboys drafted Williams out of Baylor in 2013, hoping he'd be the speedy, downfield complement to entrenched No. 1 wide receiver Dez Bryant. While Williams never fully developed into a bona fide No. 2 wideout, he flashed just enough potential to get the team to believe for the better part of six seasons.

At his best, Williams was elusive in the open field and capable of making spectacular catches. His toe-dragging reception on third-and-20 on the road against the Seahawks in 2014 is iconic for a reason.

Down 3 with 4:50 to go on 3rd and 20 in the 4th qtr in the NFL's most hostile environment.....Tony Romo & Terrance Williams say no problem! Romo to Williams at Seattle 2014 w/Brad, Babe & Kristi. #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #TonyRomo #TerranceWilliams pic.twitter.com/UqXHSHmRkU — Todd Hebert (@ToddHebert) September 22, 2018

He was just as capable of losing focus and disappearing from games for long stretches or, worse, giving games away.

PICK 6! Terrance Williams' drop turns into points for #GreenBay. The #Packers are up 28-24 after a failed 2pt conversion attempt. #GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/LTs5nFojH2 — fuboTV (@fuboTV) October 8, 2017

After having his worst season as a pro in 2017 — despite starting 14 games, Williams had just 568 receiving yards — he fell further out of favor in 2018, getting into just three games because of injuries and a suspension stemming from an offseason public intoxication charge.

Frisco police arrested him in May after Williams flipped head first over the handlebars of his electric bike as he attempted to locate his blue 2017 Lamborghini Huracan, which cops had found wrecked and abandoned earlier in the evening.

After police approached Williams after his fall, he told them that while he was obviously in no shape to drive, he was trying to make it back to the Lamborghini to check on his $350,000-plus investment.

"I would never lie to y'all, sir. I promise you, I would never lie to y'all," Williams said. "I wouldn't put myself in a bad situation. ... I'm really checking on my car."

Williams went on to tell the officers that he'd been at home the whole night and only headed out after his friend, Minnesota Vikings receiver Kendall Wright, called him and told him that he'd wrecked the sports car. Wright denied being behind the wheel.

The situation would've been embarrassing enough for Williams had there not been dash-cam video of his ill-fated electric bike journey.

By saying goodbye to Williams, the Cowboys stand to net $2.25 million in salary-cap space. Amari Cooper remains the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Second-year player Michael Gallup is next in line for the full-time No. 2 gig, barring an unexpected move by the Cowboys in the draft or free agency.