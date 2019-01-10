Dallas County Hit With First Flu Deaths of 2018-19 Season

Two adults are the first Dallas County residents to die from the flu this season, Dallas County Health and Human Services officials announced Wednesday afternoon. The two victims were 59 and 66 years old, according to the county, which does not provide any additional identifying information about those who succumb to the flu.

“We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS's health authority and medical director. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”