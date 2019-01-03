 


Lupe Valdez's gubernatorial campaign was kinda all over the place.EXPAND
Lupe Valdez's gubernatorial campaign was kinda all over the place.
Illustration by Zohar Lazar Courtesy of Texas Monthly

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez Can't Win Anything

Stephen Young | January 3, 2019 | 2:58pm
Adding insult to whatever one might call Lupe Valdez's quixotic gubernatorial campaign, Texas Monthly announced Thursday that the former Dallas County sheriff was the second runner-up in the magazine's annual search for Texas' biggest bum steer.

Valdez's 13-point election loss to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, the largest for any statewide candidate, was the result of "an ill-prepared candidate with a tenuous grasp of the issues," Texas Monthly says in its write-up. Specifically, the magazine calls out Valdez, the nation's first lesbian Latina sheriff, for failing to win the endorsements of JOLT, a get-out-the-Latino-vote organization, and the Houston GLBT Political Caucus.

Proving that she's about as likely to win anything in 2019 as she was in 2018, Valdez lost out on the big booby prize to Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and disgraced former Houston-area U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

