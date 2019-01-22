 


4
McKinney police arrested Darren McFadden for DWI and resisting arrest early Monday.EXPAND
Keith Allison

Cowboys-Ex Darren McFadden Arrested for DWI at North Texas Whataburger

Stephen Young | January 22, 2019 | 4:00am
The siren song of early-morning Whataburger appears to have been a bit too much for former Cowboys running back Darren McFadden, according to the McKinney Police Department.

Employees at the Whataburger on West University Drive in McKinney called police shortly after midnight early Monday to report a man sleeping in their drive-thru lane. Officers responded to the 24-hour fast-food spot and found McFadden.

Police arrested the former University of Arkansas star for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest — MPD has yet to respond to an open records request for a more detailed arrest report. 

McFadden, still just 31 years old, joined the Cowboys before the 2015 season after seven star-crossed years in Oakland with the Raiders. Given the starting job at midseason in 2015, he rushed for nearly 1,100 yards in just 10 starts. After struggling with injuries in 2017, McFadden chose to retire in November.

"I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life," McFadden said at the time. "I know that this is the right move for me. I look forward to what the future holds — spending some more time with my family, pursuing some outside interests and, of course, going to a few Arkansas football games!" 

McFadden's home in Prosper, according to Collin County property records, is just four miles from the site of his arrest. After being booked into Collin County jail Monday morning, McFadden was released on matching $1,000 personal recognizance bonds for both the DWI and resisting arrest charges. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

