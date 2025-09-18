The Biggest Badass on the Cowboys is the Kicker

He showed that greatness last Sunday against the New York Giants when he nailed a 64-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to send the game into overtime, and then hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to win the game. He became the first player in NFL history to accomplish a field goal as time expired in both regulation and overtime.
Mr. Automatic.
A true weapon in the kicking game, unlike anything the Cowboys or the NFL has ever seen.
There have been just four field goals in NFL history of at least 64 yards. Aubrey has two of them. Sometime in the next month, he will kick his 100th attempted field goal and become eligible for the NFL’s historical kicking data for accuracy. When that happens, he will certainly then become the most accurate kicker in the history of the game. He sits currently at 90.1% all-time, which is exactly 1% better than Justin Tucker, who finished his career at 89.1%.
Aubrey is also the most accurate kicker in NFL history from 50 or more yards, having made 27 of 30 for 90%. The next closest kicker with at least 10 attempts from 50 or more yards is the Steelers’ Chris Boswell, who is 45 of 54 from that distance for 83%. There have been just nine kickers in NFL history who have kicked two or more field goals from at least 60 yards; no one has more than Aubrey’s four made from that distance. His next 60-plus-yard field goal will set a record for the most made in a career, and he’s only played in 36 games.
Aubrey grew up in Plano, attended Schimelpfenig Middle School (oddly enough, I also went there in sixth and part of seventh grade), and graduated from Plano Senior High and went on to play soccer at Notre Dame before being drafted in the first round into Major League Soccer by Toronto FC. But Aubrey didn't find the success in pro soccer that he has since found in the NFL.
BRANDON AUBREY MAKES IT FROM 64 YARDS 🙌— NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025
After taking placekicking lessons from a local coach, he eventually found his way onto the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL for two seasons before getting a tryout with the Cowboys and signing with the team in 2023. All he’s done since then is make back-to-back Pro Bowls, be named to the All-Pro team as a first-teamer in 2023 and a second-teamer last year, and now sits on the cusp of officially becoming the most accurate kicker in NFL history.
Changing the Game
Most impressively, as a kicker, he completely changes what’s possible at the end of games. In situations where most teams would consider a punt or a desperation Hail Mary miracle, the Cowboys now have no problem running Aubrey out to attempt distances that literally any other team would not dare.
We’ve had a chance to sit down with Aubrey on my radio show a couple of times in the last couple of years. He’s a good dude and I always enjoy the conversation. This year at training camp, I asked him if the NFL record for the longest field goal is something he’d like to accomplish. The current record is 66 yards by Justin Tucker. I even asked if he thinks a 70-yard field goal would be possible for him.
“In certain situations, the end of the half, it’s a very low risk chance to kick a long field goal,” he said. “If they’re saying we’ve got this range, do you want to try it? Absolutely. The one in Carolina [in 2024], where we lined up for 70, they were like ‘We have a 70 if you want to try’ and I was like’ hell yeah.’”
So Aubrey believes 70 yards is possible for him in the right conditions. Even being able to hit 66% of 60-yard attempts makes defending the Cowboys at the end of halves and games that much more difficult, as the Giants found out on Sunday. They were defending the end of regulation time as though they wanted to keep Aubrey from getting a shot at a 50-yard attempt. A quick 3-yard run by Javonte Williams had the ball at the Giants' 46 and gave Aubrey plenty of room to nail his 64-yard attempt that looked as if it would have been good from 70.
Aubrey is a restricted free agent at the end of this season. He’s been playing on a rookie deal that pays him $898,333 per season. He’s currently the 33rd highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The Chiefs signed Harrison Butker to a deal before the 2024 season that made him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, averaging $6.4 million a year with $17.75 million guaranteed. I have a feeling the Cowboys will be exceeding that to keep Brandon Aubrey around. You can anticipate him making around $7 million a year. It may seem pricey for a kicker, but having a weapon such as that is going to cost you.
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was asked about Aubrey after the Giants win and he called him a “GOAT,” and referred to him as “BA.”
I can’t disagree with CeeDee, and I like that easy nickname. BA. Bad Ass. Because the Cowboys have one. He just happens to be their kicker.