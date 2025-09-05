The Spit Seen Around the World: The Internet Hawks Up Hilarity As the Cowboys Lose

Even by the Cowboys’ crazy standards, Thursday night’s season-opening loss against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was nothing short of just plain weird. Instead of running down a play-by-play of the game that included a lengthy delay due to lightning in the area, we’ll just quote NFL Memes, the absolute funniest sports social media account working these days.
"Season-ending injury on first play, Jalen Carter ejection, Brawl 10 minutes in, George Pickens unsportsmanlike conduct, Game suspended due to weather. NFL script writers emptying the clip for the season opener," read one of our favorite posts from last night.
- Season-ending injury on first play— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
- Jalen Carter ejection
- Brawl 10 minutes in
- George Pickens unsportsmanlike conduct
- Game suspended due to weather
NFL script writers emptying the clip for the season opener
Although Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter getting ejected for spitting on Dallas QB Dak Prescott was a shocking development, no one should be shocked that a shocking development took place before the first snap of the game could even take place. And because there isn't a bigger lightning rod in American sports than the Cowboys, the internet had some thoughts on the game, including some hilarious posts to X. Here are some of our favorites from Thursday night.
The only person allowed to spit in the face of the Dallas Cowboys is Jerry Jones— Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) September 5, 2025
2025 Dak looks like the lead in an early 80s working class sitcom— dave lane (@oldwaver) September 5, 2025
No one:— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025
Jalen Carter on the first play of the game: pic.twitter.com/vFgXw8fszh
NFL all summer: We are placing the greatest emphasis ever on enforcing good sportsmanship— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 5, 2025
Cowboys and Eagles tonight: pic.twitter.com/9FES3kk8LW
Turns out there may have been a second spitter in the Cowboys Eagles game last night.— Hoody (@TheHoody27) September 5, 2025
Newly discovered footage below. pic.twitter.com/BCz9zyp6Kx
I mean I wanna spit on a cowboy too but I don't... pic.twitter.com/BL6i8YZftS— Jennifer (@TennesseeJenn27) September 5, 2025
Wow this eagles game already feels like a reality show with this player spitting on the Cowboys! Who is he? Pumpkin from flavor of love?? pic.twitter.com/QXpZkNZ7Ug— S (@shaunzey) September 5, 2025