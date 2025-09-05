 Dallas Cowboys Score Laughs With Memes, Tweets After Getting Spit On | Dallas Observer
The Spit Seen Around the World: The Internet Hawks Up Hilarity As the Cowboys Lose

Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, spitting makes another appearance in the pop culture lexicon. And it's pretty funny.
September 5, 2025
Image: a kid spitting
A child getting ready to become a Philadelphia Eagle. Adobe Stock
The modern-day Dallas Cowboys may not get referred to as winners much these days, but no one paying attention can call them boring. The daily drama that seemed to dominate offseason headlines didn’t end with the first kickoff of the season, and why would we expect otherwise?

Even by the Cowboys’ crazy standards, Thursday night’s season-opening loss against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was nothing short of just plain weird. Instead of running down a play-by-play of the game that included a lengthy delay due to lightning in the area, we’ll just quote NFL Memes, the absolute funniest sports social media account working these days.

"Season-ending injury on first play, Jalen Carter ejection, Brawl 10 minutes in, George Pickens unsportsmanlike conduct, Game suspended due to weather. NFL script writers emptying the clip for the season opener," read one of our favorite posts from last night.


Although Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter getting ejected for spitting on Dallas QB Dak Prescott was a shocking development, no one should be shocked that a shocking development took place before the first snap of the game could even take place. And because there isn't a bigger lightning rod in American sports than the Cowboys, the internet had some thoughts on the game, including some hilarious posts to X. Here are some of our favorites from Thursday night.


Image: Kelly Dearmore
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
[email protected]
If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
