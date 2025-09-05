The Spit Seen Around the World: The Internet Hawks Up Hilarity As the Cowboys Lose

- Season-ending injury on first play

- Jalen Carter ejection

- Brawl 10 minutes in

- George Pickens unsportsmanlike conduct

- Game suspended due to weather



NFL script writers emptying the clip for the season opener — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

The only person allowed to spit in the face of the Dallas Cowboys is Jerry Jones — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) September 5, 2025

2025 Dak looks like the lead in an early 80s working class sitcom — dave lane (@oldwaver) September 5, 2025

No one:



Jalen Carter on the first play of the game: pic.twitter.com/vFgXw8fszh — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

NFL all summer: We are placing the greatest emphasis ever on enforcing good sportsmanship



Cowboys and Eagles tonight: pic.twitter.com/9FES3kk8LW — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 5, 2025

Turns out there may have been a second spitter in the Cowboys Eagles game last night.



Newly discovered footage below. pic.twitter.com/BCz9zyp6Kx — Hoody (@TheHoody27) September 5, 2025

I mean I wanna spit on a cowboy too but I don't... pic.twitter.com/BL6i8YZftS — Jennifer (@TennesseeJenn27) September 5, 2025

Wow this eagles game already feels like a reality show with this player spitting on the Cowboys! Who is he? Pumpkin from flavor of love?? pic.twitter.com/QXpZkNZ7Ug — S (@shaunzey) September 5, 2025