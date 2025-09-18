 Dallas' First H-E-B Is Now One Step Closer | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Despite Opposition, Dallas Gets One Step Closer to Landing Its First H-E-B

North Dallas location got the first of two needed green lights from City Hall. Some neighbors are thrilled, but others are not.
September 18, 2025
Image: H-E-B storefront.
We are FINALLY getting an H-E-B! As long as the City Council says yes, that is. Jack Moraglia
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Fans of H-E-B’s fresh-made tortillas rejoice: During Thursday's City Plan Commission meeting, the Texas grocery store chain received the first of two needed green lights to build its first store within Dallas city limits.

A dozen residents spoke in opposition to the store’s North Dallas expansion plan, arguing that a grocer on the 10-acre plot of land on the corner of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway would increase traffic congestion in the area, promote noise, and disrupt the general peace of nearby residential neighborhoods.

Only three individuals spoke in favor of the plan (one of whom lives in Austin but called in to the meeting because his uncle, who evidently lives near the H-E-B site, asked him to). Still, the plan commission unanimously approved the grocery store’s rezoning request. Commissioner Mike Sims, whose district will host the grocery store, said the horseshoe received 91 emails in favor of the development over the last few days.

The rezoning request needed to build the store will now head to the City Council, where a supermajority vote would be required to override the plan commission’s approval.

“If we think about the history of Dallas, the only thing that has been unchanged is that Dallas changes,” said Sims. “We are the anchor city of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country, and I think the way that that continues to be true is that Dallas is a place where people want to live, work, shop and eat. And I would suggest that this zoning change would be a positive step in that direction.”

On Thursday morning, commissioners were briefed on a site plan and traffic survey of the area that determined the store will not significantly adversely affect the surrounding traffic flow, thanks to mitigation measures proposed by H-E-B. One such measure is the construction of a right-turn lane on Hillcrest Road that the grocer has pledged to build “as soon as possible” on the city’s behalf.

Ghassan Khankarli, Dallas’ director of transportation, told the commission that such a right-turn lane has been a needed traffic-calming measure at the intersection for years, and that H-E-B’s taking it on will relieve the city of the time and costs that would come from taking the project on itself.

“I'm going to rely on the science here, and even if the science is slightly off and I have to wait just a little bit longer at that intersection, then I'm going to balance that off with the benefit (of the grocery store),” said commission Chair Tony Shadid.

Still, some neighbors argued that H-E-B’s popularity and scarcity will make the grocery store a regional destination, ramping up traffic in the area past the level recorded in current traffic surveys. H-E-B currently has several other locations in North Texas, including in Plano, Frisco and Waxahachie.

“We have to live with this, and we are very, very upset with what we have coming,” said Kathy Coffman, a member of the Hillcrest Preservation Coalition that has organized opposition to the grocery store expansion.

Many opposed to the store proposal pointed out that H-E-B grocery stores are generally built on plots of land larger than 10 acres. They worried that the North Dallas plan “shoehorns” a store onto an inadequate piece of property, and that a lack of parking space will lead to overcrowding and overflow parking in nearby neighborhoods.

As part of the zoning change that will allow H-E-B to develop a grocery store on the land, the company introduced a set of deed restrictions that will help prevent unwanted land uses from being used in the future, if plans for the grocery store are ever sidetracked. Those prohibited uses are maintenance shops or shops requiring heavy machinery, pawn shops, funeral homes, bus stations and vehicle sales stores.

It was unclear in Thursday’s meeting when H-E-B plans to break ground on the new grocery store. According to our food editor, Lauren Drewes Daniels, a late 2026 opening is a possibility.

“If we can't put the best grocery retailer in the state of Texas on an interstate highway in Dallas, I don't know where we can put it,” said commissioner Tipton Housewright. “(The H-E-B company) opened two Joe V's south of Interstate 30 in the last 15 months, when one of our local grocery operators backed out of a commitment south of 30. That speaks volumes to their commitment to wherever they are, and I'm certain that that commitment will continue at the corner of Hillcrest and 635.”
Image: Emma Ruby
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
A message from News Editor Kelly Dearmore: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Frisco Lead Pastor Admits to ‘Sexual Sin and Moral Failure’

Religion

Frisco Lead Pastor Admits to ‘Sexual Sin and Moral Failure’

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

Crime

Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Costly $2B Silver Line Launches As Suburbs Challenge DART’s Future

Plano

Costly $2B Silver Line Launches As Suburbs Challenge DART’s Future

By Alyssa Fields
Image: This Dallas Suburb Offers Texans the Most Bang for Their Buck, Study Says

Housing

This Dallas Suburb Offers Texans the Most Bang for Their Buck, Study Says

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: UPDATE: Timeline of the EPIC City Controversy, State Agency Settles With Developers

Plano

UPDATE: Timeline of the EPIC City Controversy, State Agency Settles With Developers

By Alyssa Fields
Image: The Biggest Badass on the Cowboys is the Kicker

Dallas Cowboys

The Biggest Badass on the Cowboys is the Kicker

By Matt McClearin
Image: Irving-Based Nexstar Bows to FCC, Pulls Jimmy Kimmel After Kirk Remarks

Comedy

Irving-Based Nexstar Bows to FCC, Pulls Jimmy Kimmel After Kirk Remarks

By Emma Ruby
Image: Students Can't Forget the Alamo Even If They Tried With New Texas-Centric Curriculum

Education

Students Can't Forget the Alamo Even If They Tried With New Texas-Centric Curriculum

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation