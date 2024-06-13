Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Anxious shoppers lined up outside before dawn, much like at H-E-B openings in North Texas. Dallas' Carter High School's CC Marching Machine drum line played on. After all the fanfare, shoppers got to shopping.
And after a visit yesterday, I'm jealous. If you feel like shopping post-pandemic is an assault, you should be jealous too.
We asked H-E-B's public relations department for a final number on the spare ribs yesterday: How many pounds did they move? "We cannot share our sales numbers but can confidently say we are pleased with our meat sales on Opening Day," responded Mabrie Jackson, capitalizing the day like they're the MLB, which maybe they are. Of grocery stores anyway.
Grocery Store Games
The building that houses Joe V's was originally an Albertson's that opened in 1985 and closed in 2004. For two decades, the space has sat empty, leaving this neighborhood with few fresh grocery options, none ideal. The abandoned building was as a blight on the community.
For years the city of Dallas has explored solutions to address food insecurity in this area and to breathe life into the grocery store options in southern Dallas. Discount stores have come and gone over the years. And while Joe V's is a discount store, it parlays its massive buying power of more than 435 H-E-B stores and $43 billion in annual sales to offer a wide selection of streamlined inventory at good prices.
The relief at the store on Wednesday was palpable.
Another thing that H-E-B brings to a community, aside from 250 jobs, is a bit of philanthropy. As part of the opening, Joe V's Smart Shop donated $10,000 each to Harmony Food Pantry and Resource Center in Dallas, the Duncanville ISD Panther Pantry and Duncanville Outreach Ministries/Food Bank. Joe V's also donated a book vending machine to nearby McNair Elementary School, stocked with 500 free books for kids.
Price Pressure on Aisle 4
A few observations from a longtime shopper is that prices are tremendously better at Joe V's. Let's take peanut butter and jelly, the baseline for civilization. At Joe V's, a 16-ounce jar of Peter Pan is $2.18 and at H-E-B the jar is $2.75. Tom Thumb? $3.59. Kroger sells it for $2.99.
A 32-ounce jar of Joe V's Hill Country Fare jelly is $3.14. Tom Thumb's Select 18-ounce jar is $3.99 and Kroger's 18-ounce brand is $2.99. Joe V's also mingles some of its H-E-B brand names, like the higher-end More Fruit for $2.88, offering shoppers some elevated choices along the way (get that good jam).
An 18-ounce box of Frosted Mini-Wheats at Kroger is $5.79; Tom Thumb sells it for $6.29. Joe V's sells it for $3.67.
Added up over the year, especially for big families (and by big, we mean more than two people), these are substantial savings.
The great grocery hope is a spate of new H-E-B stores across North Texas, and now Joe V's in southern Dallas County (another is set to open next year) will force other stores to lower prices.
The second location of Joe V's will open next spring at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd., at the intersection with Samuell Boulevard.
Joe V's Smart Shop, 4101 W. Wheatland Road. Daily, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.