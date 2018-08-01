Dallas County GOP Replaces County Judge Candidate Three Months Ahead of Midterms

The Dallas County Republican Party is switching horses as it comes down the homestretch ahead of November's general election. Tuesday, the party announced that it's replacing its candidate for county judge, the county's highest office, with a former justice of the peace kicked out of his own race earlier this year because he couldn't collect enough signatures to get on the ballot.

"Today the Dallas County Republican Party Executive Committee nominated and approved me to serve as precinct chair so I can turn my attention to pressing business matters and family," former Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel said on Facebook late Tuesday afternoon. "Judge Brian Hutcheson was nominated and approved by the Executive Committee to replace me as our nominee for county judge. These ballot changes were certified and delivered to the proper authority in compliance with Texas Election Code."

The election code allows for a county party's executive committee to replace a candidate if "the candidate has been elected or appointed to fill a vacancy in another elective office or has become the nominee for another office." That's why Gottel, who received widespread praise for his leadership after Rowlett's 2015 tornado, has been appointed to serve as a precinct chair.