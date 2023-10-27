Dallas Lawmakers Condemn 'Evil' Anti-Immigrant Bill Heading to Gov. Abbott's Desk

@Victoria4Texas speaks in opposition for SB4.



"A decade of our lives for simply living our lives."📢#txlege pic.twitter.com/G2uTakodxh — MALC (@MALCTx) October 25, 2023

I proudly spoke against SB 4 because our immigrant population breathes life into, and is the oxygen for our communities and our economy.



We need a safe and legal way to ensure immigrants are not exploited and smuggled. Until the #TxLege is willing to have serious conversations,… pic.twitter.com/g0MZeSKERx — Rafael Anchía (@RafaelAnchia) October 25, 2023

What cowards we have on the other side of the aisle. They can’t even allow full and fair debate over their trash bills. They are silencing the voice of Texans across the state who chose US to represent them at the #TXLege. TEXAS CANNOT FORGET THIS DAY. pic.twitter.com/an8yTaSrPs — Representative Ana-Maria Ramos (@Ramos4Texas) October 25, 2023