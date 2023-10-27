 Dallas Lawmakers Blast New Anti-Immigrant in Texas | Dallas Observer
Dallas Lawmakers Condemn 'Evil' Anti-Immigrant Bill Heading to Gov. Abbott's Desk

Local Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm about Senate Bill 4, which imposes a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence for migrant smuggling.
October 27, 2023
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he intends to sign the anti-immigrant legislation Senate Bill 4 into law.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he intends to sign the anti-immigrant legislation Senate Bill 4 into law.
Critics are using adjectives like “extreme,” “evil” and “blatantly racist” to describe an anti-immigrant bill that’s now headed to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 4 passed the lower chamber early Thursday morning and would boost the mandatory minimum prison sentence to 10 years for anyone deemed to have smuggled undocumented migrants. Two additional anti-immigrant bills, House Bills 4 and 6, were also approved and are headed to the Senate.

Gov. Greg Abbott indicated on X (formerly Twitter) that he will sign SB 4 into law.

Texas Republicans are accelerating immigration clampdown efforts during the ongoing special session, insisting that such legislation is necessary to secure the state’s border. But detractors argue that SB 4 and similar “dangerous” legislation will rip apart Texas families and effectively sanction racism and xenophobia.

Mesquite state Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, spoke out against SB 4 in a video posted to X on Wednesday.
“A decade of their lives. Driving family members to the grocery store, to the doctor, to the church or school,” the Dallas Democrat said. “A decade of our lives for simply living our lives. The heartless consequences of forcing families apart will ripple throughout our state.”

Neave Criado further argued that the issues of trafficking and smuggling won’t get solved by the legislation, something she said will leave “children without parents, American-citizen children without homes.”

State Rep. Rafael Anchía, another local Democrat and former MALC chair, posted his takedown of SB 4 in which he explained that immigrants are vital to the state’s economy and social fabric.
Widely shared video of state Rep. Armando Walle, a Houston Democrat, showed him urging conservative colleagues to consider the consequences that such anti-immigrant bills will have on his community.

In a post on X, Walle warned that SB 4 could lead folks found driving around with “mixed status family like cousins” to serve a decade behind bars.
Democratic lawmakers weren’t the only ones who expressed outrage.

“[W]ords cannot express how angry and stressed this makes me now that SB4 has passed. [H]ow worried I am and how evil this is,” one X user wrote on Thursday morning.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas slammed SB 4, HB 4 and HB 6 as “extreme” in a social media post. It referenced a report from The Texas Tribune that highlighted ties between white supremacists and an influential anti-immigrant group connected to key figures in the Texas GOP.

The civil rights organization further noted that “SB 4 would make it a crime to simply drive someone to a doctor’s appointment or give a stranger directions.”

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus condemned the trio of bills and urged Texans to push back. It released a joint statement with other advocacy groups, noting that 10% of Black people in the country are migrants.

“As a result of this legislation, the increased policing, racial profiling, and unregulated citizenship questioning will have disruptive and dangerous consequences for all Texas communities, particularly BIPOC Texans, regardless of citizenship status,” the statement read in part.

Texas AFL-CIO also didn’t mince words when it came to the anti-immigrant bills, writing on X: “HB 4, SB 4, and HB 6 are fueled by hate and rooted in the blatantly racist vilification of migrants seeking shelter in our state.”
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

