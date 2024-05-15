Dallas Mayor Says T.C. Broadnax Shouldn't Receive Severance Pay

“I am writing to express my opposition to the city of Dallas paying any severance to Mr. Broadnax,” Johnson wrote in the memo. It states that on Feb. 21, Broadnax notified the City Council of his resignation, allegedly “following suggestions that [he] resign by a majority of the City Council.”
While Broadnax’s employment agreement with the city stipulated that he would receive a lump sum payment equal to 12 months of his base salary, Palomino said in the memo, “the background and timeline of these events raise serious questions about the legitimacy of this alleged ‘involuntary separation.’”
On the date of his resignation, WFAA published an online story — citing the accounts of four City Council members — that outlines a behind-the-scenes scheme that was first initiated not by the City Council but by Broadnax himself, the memo said.
The WFAA article explains that Broadnax first approached City Council member Jaime Resendez to discuss his potential departure. The story then says, “As part of their discussion, sources confirmed to WFAA, the two agreed to keep their conversation quiet, allowing Broadnax to leave the city on his own terms.”
It continues, “But to do that, Broadnax is said to have asked Resendez to identify a collective of eight City Council members who would personally ask him to resign.”
Johnson's memo explains that Broandax has never denied this series of events, and WFAA has not retracted the story or issued any corrections. The mayor says that some, if not all, of the council members named in an April 8 memo about the resignation have supported Broadnax in the past. “Many of them, in fact, previously voted in favor of awarding him a raise as a result of his last performance review,” according to the memo.
Johnson also finds it curious that Broadnax was named a finalist for the Austin city manager role shortly after he announced his resignation. A few weeks later, the city of Austin offered Broadnax a job following a months-long search for a new city manager. He began working for Austin on May 6, less than two months after his resignation.
“This timeline, as well as the friendly relationship between Mr. Broadnax and the City Council members who reportedly ‘suggested’ he resign, indicate that Mr. Broadnax’s ‘involuntary separation’ occurred as reported by WFAA and was meant to ensure Mr. Broadnax could depart from the city of Dallas with severance pay shortly before pursuing and accepting a position with the city of Austin,” the memo said.
It continued: “If this is indeed the case — as available evidence currently supports — it is wholly inaccurate to characterize Mr. Broadnax’s separation as ‘involuntary.’ Therefore, the severance clause of Mr. Broadnax’s agreement of employment should not apply, and the city of Dallas should have no obligation to pay Mr. Broadnax nearly half a million dollars from Dallas’ taxpayers.”
In the memo, Johnson asks the council to clarify: “Considering the highly questionable nature and background of Mr. Braodnax’s resignation, should Mr. Broadnax be paid severance pay from the city of Dallas?”