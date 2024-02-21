Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Resigns Before He Could Be Fired

"This resignation is a necessary step towards fostering an environment conducive to maximizing the potential of our beloved city," read the statement.
Tension between Broadnax, Mayor Eric Johnson and various Council members isn't anything new. In 2022 Broadnax faced the possibility of losing his job before he was eventually granted a pay raise. At the time, the Observer reported that "[a]mong the list of complaints about Broadnax and his performance are slow turnaround times at the city’s permitting office and pay disputes with the police and fire department, as well as reduced quality in multiple city services."
Judging from Wednesday's announcement, little seems to have changed in terms of the relationship between manager and mayor.
"After careful consideration, it has become apparent that the relationship between the mayor and the city manager has not been conducive to effective governance and the advancement of Dallas’ interests. The dynamic between these key citywide figures has unfortunately hindered the realization of our city's full potential, and it is imperative that we address this issue head-on in order to move forward."
According to the Dallas Morning News, Broadnax addressed his resignation with city staff in an email, writing:
“It is my hope that my departure provides the City Council an opportunity to reset, refocus, and transition to a new city manager that continues to move the city forward and will allow for a more effective working relationship with the mayor and City Council moving forward,” Broadnax wrote.
#BREAKING Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax resigns! Details at 4pm! NBC5! @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/6vwHjtGr50— Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) February 21, 2024
Broadnax took over the role of Dallas City Manager in 2017. Unlike many other large American cities, Dallas uses a weak-mayor model that gives the City Manager responsibility for running the city's government and day-to-day operations. The Dallas Morning News report also noted that "Broadnax is the city’s highest paid employee, making $423,246 a year, records show. His contract also includes a $700 monthly car allowance."
Broadnax's last day will be June 3. An interim city manager is expected to be named.
"In the near term, we will be working diligently to select an interim city manager," the City Council release said. "This presents us with a valuable opportunity to conduct a national search for a new city manager who shares our vision for the future of our city. We are confident that with the support of our residents and stakeholders, we will emerge from this transition stronger and more united."