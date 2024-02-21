 Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Resigns Before He Can Be Fired | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Resigns Before He Could Be Fired

The City Manager has had an tense working relationship with the mayor and city council for years. His last day will be June 3.
February 21, 2024
Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has been on the job since 2017.
Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has been on the job since 2017. dallascityhall.com
Share this:
Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has resigned, according to a news release from the Dallas City Council on Wednesday afternoon. 

"This resignation is a necessary step towards fostering an environment conducive to maximizing the potential of our beloved city," read the statement.

Tension between Broadnax, Mayor Eric Johnson and various Council members isn't anything new. In 2022 Broadnax faced the possibility of losing his job before he was eventually granted a pay raise. At the time, the Observer reported that "[a]mong the list of complaints about Broadnax and his performance are slow turnaround times at the city’s permitting office and pay disputes with the police and fire department, as well as reduced quality in multiple city services."

Judging from Wednesday's announcement, little seems to have changed in terms of the relationship between manager and mayor.

"After careful consideration, it has become apparent that the relationship between the mayor and the city manager has not been conducive to effective governance and the advancement of Dallas’ interests. The dynamic between these key citywide figures has unfortunately hindered the realization of our city's full potential, and it is imperative that we address this issue head-on in order to move forward."

According to the Dallas Morning News, Broadnax addressed his resignation with city staff in an email, writing:

“It is my hope that my departure provides the City Council an opportunity to reset, refocus, and transition to a new city manager that continues to move the city forward and will allow for a more effective working relationship with the mayor and City Council moving forward,” Broadnax wrote. 
Broadnax took over the role of Dallas City Manager in 2017. Unlike many other large American cities, Dallas uses a weak-mayor model that gives the City Manager responsibility for running the city's government and day-to-day operations. The Dallas Morning News report also noted that "Broadnax is the city’s highest paid employee, making $423,246 a year, records show. His contract also includes a $700 monthly car allowance."

Broadnax's last day will be June 3. An interim city manager is expected to be named.

"In the near term, we will be working diligently to select an interim city manager," the City Council release said. "This presents us with a valuable opportunity to conduct a national search for a new city manager who shares our vision for the future of our city. We are confident that with the support of our residents and stakeholders, we will emerge from this transition stronger and more united."
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore

Trending

Texas Democrats Slam Gov. Abbott for Post on Hebron Teacher Who Wore Dress to School

Education

Texas Democrats Slam Gov. Abbott for Post on Hebron Teacher Who Wore Dress to School

By Simone Carter
Mass Shootings in Texas Shaped the Democratic Primaries. What Happens Now?

Election

Mass Shootings in Texas Shaped the Democratic Primaries. What Happens Now?

By Tyler Hicks
Dallas, Collin Counties Blow Deadline for State-Required Report Aimed at Combatting Sexual Assault

Courts

Dallas, Collin Counties Blow Deadline for State-Required Report Aimed at Combatting Sexual Assault

By Kelly Dearmore
North Texas Teacher on Leave After 'Full Drag' Video Goes Viral

Education

North Texas Teacher on Leave After 'Full Drag' Video Goes Viral

By Simone Carter
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation