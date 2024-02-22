Dallas City Council Members React After 'Secret' Resignation of City Manager

According to WFAA, the process of getting Broadnax to resign had been going on in secret for about a week before his resignation was announced. It was kept secret, according to council members who spoke with WFAA on background, so that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson couldn’t hijack the narrative and make it seem like Broadnax was getting fired.
In an emailed statement, Johnson said he found out about Broadnax’s resignation the way many did, via a memo.
“TC was tough – he often knew what he wanted for Dallas and would fight hard for it. And I would do the same,” Johnson said. “We did not always see eye to eye, but we still worked together to help move this city forward. After his seven years of working for our city, I want to wish him well on whatever comes next.”
Now, Dallas will appoint an interim city manager and embark on a search for Broadnax’s full-time replacement.
“I will have more to say about a national search for the next city manager in the days ahead,” Johnson said. “I am excited about the future for my hometown. Dallas continues to move in the right direction – something that is not true of many other major cities. With the right team in place in the years to come, we can work together to make our bustling city stronger, safer and more vibrant.”
WFAA reported that Broadnax first approached City Council member Jaime Resendez about his potential resignation. The two agreed to keep their conversation secret, with Broadnax directing Resendez to find seven other council members who would ask him to resign. With eight council members, a majority of the City Council, asking Broadnax to resign, he could leave on his own terms. This would allow him to choose his final day with the city, get a severance, and work for another city without any restrictions from Dallas.
Some have speculated online that the secret resignation is a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act and that the process should have played out in open meetings. However, local attorney and former City Council member Philip Kingston disagrees, claiming that the process falls under the personnel exception laid out in the Open Meetings Act.
A section of the Texas Open Meetings Act labeled “personnel matters” says that a municipality ned not hold an open meeting “to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or a charge against an officer or employee."
Technically speaking, Kingston said, Resendez should have held a closed executive session over the matter. “The issue becomes what is the harm in doing this in private if the public never has a right to participate,” Kingston said. “So, the [attorney general] or the [district attorney] is unlikely to care.”
He added, “The best and safest way would have been for TC to make the rounds himself, which is unquestionably legal.”
In an emailed statement, Broadnax said it has been an honor and privilege to serve as Dallas’ city manager. “I am proud of what I have accomplished and am grateful for the support I received during my tenure,” he said.
He said he hopes his resignation will allow the City Council to reset, refocus and transition to a new city manager who continues to move Dallas forward, and allow for a more effective working relationship with the mayor and council members.
“During this transition, I am committed to working with the City Council and leadership team to ensure the continuity of programs, projects, and services to this community are not negatively impacted,” Broadnax said. “I wish Dallas ongoing success.”
It’s uncertain which eight council members asked Broadnax to resign. However, one was likely Resendez and another was Paula Blackmon, something she confirmed for the Observer. We reached out to several other members for more details about how the resignation went down. Only some responded, mostly with parting words for the outgoing city manager.
“While it's difficult to part ways with our city manager, I’m optimistic about the future, confident in the City Council’s ability to navigate this transition smoothly,” Resendez told the Observer by text. “I’m grateful for the excellent work done by T.C. Broadnax, recognizing the need for a fresh start and new leadership to propel us forward. I'm truly hopeful about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for our city.”
In a statement to the Observer, Blackmon thanked Broadnax for his seven years of service to the city.
"In our council-manager government, the City Manager is the one who runs the city, and he did an admirable job in very challenging times, including helping navigate the city through the COVID epidemic,” Blackmon said by text. “As we seek a successor, we aim to find an individual committed to Dallas' growth and prosperity. I'm confident we will find a new leader who shares our vision for our thriving city."
She added: “He's an admirable man, smart, and really knows how city government should function but also the frustration kicks in when things aren't working properly. It's just a natural way of things happening I think. The bottom line is TC is a city administrator and he does a fine job. It doesn't mean that you will always agree but I do think that the city is in a better place.”
Dallas City Council member Chad West, one of the eight who asked the city manager to resign, wished Broadnax well with his future endeavors. “During his tenure, he worked with council to move the hall forward on many matters important to our residents,” West said by text. “With his upcoming departure, we must and will keep the city’s momentum going in our housing, economic development, environmental, and parks and trails efforts. Dallas is a city on the move, and I look forward to working with whomever steps up to the plate in the coming weeks.”
Broadnax’s last day will be June 3.