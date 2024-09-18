Dallas Observer Has an Opening for a News Reporter — a Good One

***

Your stories will range from breaking news and trending topics that need to be written quickly to enterprise, investigative or feature stories that could take a week or more to report. You’ll also produce helpful guides to local and regional events and issues.

Work with the newsroom to tell these stories in a variety of formats, including traditional articles online and in our weekly print issue, videos, photo essays and through social media.

Use social media to find trending topics to cover, discover sources and promote your work.

Attend public meetings, town halls, political rallies and other events outside the office to find sources, stories and people affected by the decisions made by elected officials and government agencies. The position sometimes requires evening and weekend work.

Collaborate with other parts of the newsroom, our social media and product teams, and occasionally with reporters and editors in our newsrooms in Denver, Phoenix and Miami.

Build broad and diverse relationships so that sources, story ideas, research and reporting reflect the diverse communities of the Dallas metro area.

Be committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.