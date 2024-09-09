 Dallas Observer Supporters Can Get a Mug and a Tote Bag | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Support the Observer This Month, Get a Mug and Member Tote

The State Fair of Texas is beginning in late September, and we have just the thing to help all you masters of the Midway games carry home your loot and fuel up with caffeine before a day hauling the family around Fair Park. Become a recurring Dallas Observer member for...
September 9, 2024
Your coffee will taste better when sipped from an Observer mug. Trust us on this.
Your coffee will taste better when sipped from an Observer mug. Trust us on this. Jennifer Robinson
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The State Fair of Texas is beginning in late September, and we have just the thing to help all you masters of the Midway games carry home your loot and fuel up with caffeine before a day hauling the family around Fair Park.

Become a recurring Dallas Observer member for at least $15/month or $150 per year between now and Sept. 30 and get an Observer coffee mug and a member tote bag. It's a great way to show your support for independent, local journalism, which we know you value because you're here now.

These merch items are limited, so become a recurring member now. The items will be available for pickup at the Dallas Observer office, 2030 Main St, No. 410, during business hours.
click to enlarge
Observer supporters will look fashionable anywhere sporting one of our mugs and totes, though you may want to leave them home if you're headed to a MAGA rally.
Jennifer Robinson

Every dollar our members contribute helps us produce stories such as our coverage of the murder of a Dallas police officer, our report on alleged union-busting at Dallas Black Dance Theatre, a review of Goldie’s, an American bistro in Lake Highlands and a look back at some of the big musical acts to play at the State Fair of Texas.

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer. Before joining the staff in July 1997, Patrick worked for the Southern Illinoisan, Amarillo Globe News and San Antonio Express-News. As editor-in-chief, he oversees the newsroom and guides the coverage of both the Dallas Observer’s printed publication and online website.
Contact: Patrick Williams
UPDATE: Dallas Latest City Targeted by Venezuelan Gang, Social Media Group Claims With Spurious Video

Crime

UPDATE: Dallas Latest City Targeted by Venezuelan Gang, Social Media Group Claims With Spurious Video

By Emma Ruby
Old Grey Wolf, Brave New World: Mike Rhyner is Playing a Whole New Ballgame

Celebrities

Old Grey Wolf, Brave New World: Mike Rhyner is Playing a Whole New Ballgame

By Kelly Dearmore
Here the Cowboys Go Again, Making Us Wonder 'What If?'

Dallas Cowboys

Here the Cowboys Go Again, Making Us Wonder 'What If?'

By Matt McClearin
Ballot Box Bogeymen: Experts Warn of Confusion, Voter Suppression Ahead of Election

Election

Ballot Box Bogeymen: Experts Warn of Confusion, Voter Suppression Ahead of Election

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation